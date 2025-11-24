Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona: Rested Estevao Returns
A week after the women locked horns in SW6, Chelsea and Barcelona collide in matchday five of the Champions League league phase, more than seven years on from their previous meeting.
The Blues once deeply resented the Catalan giants, but two Champions League triumphs in 2012 and 2021 allowed them to put their deep-lying grudge to rest.
Now, Enzo Maresca is aiming to lead his side to a statement European victory, having missed an opportunity in matchday one at Bayern Munich. Chelsea have since notched seven points and are well placed in regard to a potential top-eight finish, but Hansi Flick’s Barça look healthier again and have their own lofty ambitions in this competition to appease.
The Blues cruised to a 2–0 victory at Burnley on Saturday, with Maresca able to rest a couple of key names for Tuesday’s duel. Here’s how Chelsea could line up for Barcelona’s visit.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona (4-2-3-1)
GK: Robert Sánchez—After wiping out teammate Enzo Fernández early in Saturday’s game, Sánchez steadied and recorded another clean sheet ahead of a huge week for the Blues.
RB: Malo Gusto—The Frenchman has been in and out of the team this season, appearing off the bench on Saturday. It’s hard to gauge which direction Maresca will go in for Barcelona’s visit, but he may prefer Reece James in midfield.
CB: Trevoh Chalobah—Chelsea have distinct defensive concerns, but Maresca at least has some continuity with Chalobah, who’s had an up and down season so far.
CB: Benoît Badiashile—It’d be a risk to use Tosin Adarabioyo here, with Badiashile the superior athlete and passer. His presence should aid Chelsea in possession against a Barça team that has suffered without the ball this term.
LB: Marc Cucurella—It’s a battle of Spanish internationals down Chelsea’s left, with Cucurella having the not-so-simple task of slowing down Lamine Yamal.
CM: Moisés Caicedo—There’s no doubt that Caicedo will be back in the team after earning a rest at the weekend. His work in the middle of the park will be of immense significance.
CM: Reece James—Chelsea need passers to break open this Barcelona defence, and James may have a big role to play in compromising the visiting team’s aggressive backline.
RW: Estêvão—The sparkling Brazilian was also preserved at the weekend with an eye on the fixtures ahead. Can he upstage Yamal in west London?
AM: Enzo Fernández—The Argentine added to his goal tally at the weekend with an opportunistic finish that’s emerging as his trademark.
LW: Pedro Neto—Neto’s performance at Turf Moor may have convinced Maresca to retain him in his starting XI. However, the winger could switch flanks and target Jules Koundé.
ST: João Pedro—There are bound to be opportunities for whomever Chelsea start as their No. 9 on Tuesday, as long as runs are timed to perfection. Maresca could opt for the subtlety of Pedro over bulldozer Liam Delap.