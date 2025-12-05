Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Bournemouth: Palmer Makes First Start Since September
Chelsea are searching for a rapid response from Wednesday’s defeat at Elland Road when they take on Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.
Consistency was the main concern for this Chelsea team entering the 2025–26 campaign, and the Blues, having dazzled against Barcelona and impressed in the draw with Arsenal, proved under the lights in West Yorkshire why they aren’t yet ready to compete with the Gunners for the league title.
A 3–1 defeat to Leeds United suddenly leaves them nine points adrift at the top, with a trip to the Vitality next up.
Enzo Maresca was forced to rotate his starting XI in the week, with Chelsea’s fringe players failing to produce the goods. Here’s how they could line up against Bournemouth on Saturday.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Bournemouth (4-2-3-1)
GK: Robert Sánchez—The Spaniard will be pleased not to have Tosin Adarabioyo in front of him this weekend, and it may be a little while until we see the former Fulham man in action again after his showing on Wednesday.
RB: Josh Acheampong—Maresca rued his decision to trust Tosin over the academy graduate at Leeds. Acheampong’s senior minutes have usually come centrally but his youth experience came out on the right.
CB: Wesley Fofana—Fofana’s workload must be carefully managed, and he wasn’t even in the squad for Wednesday’s game. However, there doesn’t seem to be an injury at play, so the Frenchman should be back in the team.
CB: Trevoh Chalobah—The Englishman has emerged as an ever-present this season, and he’s unlikely to come out of the team on the south coast.
LB: Marc Cucurella—Maresca has few alternatives at left back, so the ubiquitous Cucurella will continue in the team against the Cherries. He could duel with Antoine Semenyo.
CM: Reece James—James is also being carefully managed, and he was only used off the bench in the week, having starred against Arsenal.
CM: Andrey Santos—Maresca could opt for greater security alongside his captain in midfield, with Enzo Fernández far more effective higher upfield compared to when he’s asked to play in a deeper role.
RW: Pedro Neto—Neto had an immediate impact at Elland Road, but his early second-half goal failed to galvanise the visitors. Still, the Portuguese winger has been a live wire this season.
AM: Cole Palmer—Palmer’s 30-minute comeback on Wednesday certainly didn’t go as planned, but there’s no denying the significance of the playmaker’s return. He should get an hour under his belt on Saturday.
LW: Alejandro Garnacho—There’s currently no standout candidate down the left-hand side, but Garnacho has supplied more of a threat than Jamie Gittens in recent outings.
ST: João Pedro—Liam Delap isn’t cutting it, so Maresca will likely revert to using Pedro up top. The Brazilian has had a bit of a lean run in front of goal since he scored in the comfortable win over Wolverhampton Wanderers almost a month ago.