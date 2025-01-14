Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Bournemouth: Premier League
Chelsea face Bournemouth in the Premier League after a resounding victory over Morecambe in the FA Cup.
The Blues have faltered as of late winning just one of their last five Premier League games. Losses to Ipswich Town and Fulham, plus draws to Everton and Crystal Palace, resulted in Chelsea dropping to fourth in the table. Needing to find a string of results to fend off the surging Newcastle United and rebounding Manchester City, the latest task isn't going to be any easier.
Bournemouth sit seventh in the table on 33 points, just three behind Chelsea. A win for the Cherries would take them level on points, but Chelsea would maintain the advantage in goal differential barring a lopsided scoreline.
If Enzo Maresca is going to put together a second half of the season resulting in Chelsea returning to the Champions League, a win against Andoni Raiola is the perfect jumping off point.
Here's how Chelsea could look when Bournemouth visit Stamford Bridge on Jan. 14.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Bournemouth (4-2-3-1)
GK: Robert Sánchez—Sánchez continues to start in the Premier League looking for a clean sheet.
RB: Malo Gusto—Gusto starts on the right side of the defense after appearing off the bench in the FA Cup against Morecambe.
CB: Tosin Adarabioyo—Adarabioyo gets the start after scoring twice in the FA Cup.
CB: Levi Colwill—Colwill comes back into the side after Axel Disasi started alongside Adarabioyo against Morecambe.
LB: Marc Cucurella—Cucurella has been one of Chelsea's best performers so far this season.
CM: Moisés Caicedo—Caicedo patrols midfield as one of the club's best players.
CM: Enzo Fernández—Chelsea's captain pairs Caicedo in the middle of the pitch.
RW: Pedro Neto—Neto starts on the right hoping to cause Milos Kerkez problems.
AM: Cole Palmer—Palmer is Chelsea's leading scorer in the Premier League with 13 goals.
LW: João Félix—Félix scored two goals against Morecambe as well and should be in line to start.
ST: Nicolas Jackson—Jackson leads the line completing Chelsea's starting XI.