Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Qarabag: Heavy Rotation for Champions League Away Day
Chelsea are aiming to secure a third straight European victory when they visit Azerbaijani side Qarabağ in the Champions League on Wednesday.
The Blues make the approximately 2,500-mile trip to Baku having won six of their last seven matches in all competitions and are aiming to clinch another Champions League victory. After being beaten by Bayern Munich in their opener, Enzo Maresca’s men secured home wins over Benfica and Ajax.
Chelsea secured another crucial victory on Saturday as they defeated fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur, but Maresca is expected to make significant changes from the team that tasted victory in north London.
Here is how Chelsea could line up at Qarabağ.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Qarabag (4-2-3-1)
GK: Filip Jörgensen—Jörgensen was used for Chelsea’s thumping European win over ten-man Ajax and could earn another start on Wednesday. He will be hopeful of a similarly quiet outing in Baku.
RB: Malo Gusto—Reece James, who was once again used in midfield at the weekend, will likely drop to the bench as his minutes continue to be managed, with Gusto starting at right back instead of the Chelsea captain.
CB: Josh Acheampong—Wesley Fofana and Trevoh Chalobah were utilised against Spurs, but both centre backs are likely to be rested in some capacity at Qarabağ. Acheampong, who has impressed this season for the most part, will feature in the heart of defence.
CB: Tosin Adarabioyo—Adarabioyo produced an iffy performance in the Carabao Cup win over Wolverhampton Wanderers and will be aiming to make amends against Qarabağ, who have scored in all three of their league phase games.
LB: Jorrel Hato—The versatile youngster is competing with Marc Cucurella for a starting spot right now and that’s a battle few defenders would win given the Spaniard’s form.
DM: Andrey Santos—Santos scored his first Chelsea goal last Wednesday against Wolves and also grabbed an assist in the chaotic 4–3 victory. With Moisés Caicedo in need of a rest wherever possible, the Brazilian could earn another chance to impress Maresca.
DM: Roméo Lavia—Lavia’s recent return from injury has come at an excellent time for Chelsea given their hectic schedule, with the midfielder seldom disappointing when called upon to feature in the double pivot.
RW: Estêvão—Became Chelsea’s youngest ever Champions League goalscorer against Ajax and will aim to build on his tally in Baku. The Brazilian excites every time he steps foot on the pitch with his speed and bravery.
AM: Enzo Fernández—With Cole Palmer still sidelined through injury, Fernández could be used in an attacking midfield role once again on Wednesday. However, Maresca may be tempted to rest the Argentine.
LW: Jamie Gittens—Gittens scored a stunner at Wolves last week and then missed a sitter at Spurs. That about sums up his time with Chelsea so far, with the Englishman desperate to find some consistency.
ST: Liam Delap—Delap missed the weekend through suspension and will be well-rested for the trip to Azerbaijan as a result. He’ll be eager to grab his first goal since returning from injury against Qarabağ.