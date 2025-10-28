Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Wolves: Delap Returns in Much-Changed XI
Chelsea are looking to book their place in the fifth round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening when they visit Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Chelsea’s shock 2–1 defeat at home to Sunderland at the weekend will have unnerved the Blues heading into the midweek match-up, but Enzo Maresca will feel confident of a swift return to winning ways given the dire form of Wolves. The Old Gold are winless in the Premier League, accumulating just two points across the term.
Maresca will also be able to call upon his incredible squad depth at Molineux, with wholesale changes expected to the team that was beaten by the Black Cats. Chelsea scored six on their last trip to Wolves and their much-changed XI will be hoping for similar success this time around.
Here’s how the Blues could line up in the Midlands.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Wolves (4-2-3-1)
GK: Filip Jörgensen—Robert Sánchez is Chelsea’s undisputed first-choice goalkeeper, but Jörgensen is an able deputy. The 23-year-old has featured in just three matches this term, although he should start in every Carabao Cup clash.
RB: Malo Gusto—Gusto was suspended for Saturday’s defeat after a needless red card against Nottingham Forest the previous weekend. He returns from his one-match ban and will replace Reece James.
CB: Wesley Fofana—Chelsea have had plenty of injury issues at centre back this season and have struggled to consistently name the same partnership. Josh Acheampong and Trevoh Chalobah appear Maresca’s starters at present, with Fofana to be used in the cup competitions.
CB: Tosin Adarabioyo—Adarabioyo should line up alongside Fofana in the heart of defence and will be tested by the powerful Jørgen Strand Larsen on Wednesday. The Scandi sharpshooter has scored twice in the Carabao Cup already and was on the scoresheet at the weekend.
LB: Jorrel Hato—Marc Cucurella plays with relentless energy and needs a rest whenever the opportunity arises, with the versatile Hato drafted in to replace him. The Dutchman is still finding his feet in English football.
DM: Andrey Santos—Maresca has already hinted at rests for Enzo Fernández and Moisés Caicedo, with Santos set to benefit. The 21-year-old has already racked up 14 appearances this season, but only a few have been starts.
DM: Roméo Lavia—Lavia will also cover in midfield, partnering Santos in the double pivot. The Belgian’s injury issues mean Chelsea must be careful with his game time, but Wednesday is the perfect opportunity for him to impress.
RW: Estêvão—Chelsea supporters are already falling in love with the fleet-footed Estêvão, who will cause Wolves a host of issues midweek. The speedy Brazilian plays with an admirable bravery despite being just 18 years old.
AM: Facundo Buonanotte—Buonanotte opened his Chelsea account in the third round of the Carabao Cup, scoring the winning goal against Lincoln City. He should make his fifth appearance for the club at Molineux.
LW: Jamie Gittens—Gittens desperately needs a breakout performance in Chelsea colours, with the summer recruit having failed to inspire since arriving. He will be keen to use his speed to hurt a leaky Wolves defence.
ST: Liam Delap—Maresca has confirmed Delap’s availability against Wolves having been sidelined for two months with injury. The Englishman will likely last an hour or so at Molineux before being withdrawn.