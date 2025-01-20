Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Wolves: Premier League
Chelsea will host Wolves in the Premier League on Monday with the home side looking to secure their first league win in six matches.
A 95th-minute free kick from captain Reece James earned the Blues a dramatic equalizer in their 2–2 Premier League home draw against Bournemouth on Tuesday.
Head coach Enzo Maresca will hope his Chelsea team can gain a much-needed win against a relegation-battling Wolves side, after a string of disappointing results which has left them in fifth place heading into the weekend.
The Italian manager, though, does have a number of injury concerns heading into this match with leading scorer Cole Palmer missing a training session on Friday, along with Levi Colwill, Romeo Lavia and Enzo Fernández.
Defender Trevoh Chalobah is expected to be available for selection after the 25-year-old was recalled from his loan spell at Crystal Palace.
Here is what Chelsea's XI could look like against Wolves on Jan. 20:
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Wolves (4-2-3-1)
GK: Robert Sanchez - The Spaniard will remain between the posts for Chelsea, even if doubts linger among the fanbase on whether he is the best long-term option for the Blues.
RB: Malo Gusto - The 21-year-old Frenchman may pip Reece James to a starting spot on Monday, despite the Chelsea captain's brilliant last-minute leveler against Bournemouth.
CB: Josh Acheampong: The teenage Chelsea academy graduate has impressed since making his Premier League debut last month. Although, Chalobah's return may prompt the 18-year-old's exit from the starting lineup.
CB: Levi Colwill: The 21-year-old has started all but one of Chelsea's league games this season, and will certainly start Monday, if fully fit.
LB: Marc Cucurella: The Spain international was unceremoniously dragged to the ground by Bournemouth attacker David Brooks last Tuesday.
CM: Moisés Caicedo: The Ecuador international struggled against Bournemouth while playing at right back, but will likely return to midfield Monday.
CM: Enzo Fernánde: The Chelsea vice-captain is an injury doubt for this fixture alongside Lavia. Maresca may limit the minutes both players end up clocking up in this match.
RM: Noni Madueke: The England winger is aiming to meet the challenge set by Maresca last month to show more consistency.
AM: Cole Palmer: Chelsea will hope their star player is fit on Monday after his wonderfully composed finish against Bournemouth.
LM: Jadon Sancho: The 24-year-old, on loan from Manchester United is finally showing glimpses of his best form after a mild first few months.
ST: Nicolas Jackson: The Senegal international still lacks the clinical finishing Chelsea supporters desire, but the striker has performed admirably up front this season.
