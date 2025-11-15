Chelsea Raiding Moises Caicedo’s Former Club for ‘Best of His Age Group’
Chelsea are reported to have won the race to sign highly rated 16-year-old defender Deinner Ordóñez from Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle.
The Blues are no strangers to agreeing deals for young players from all corners of the world. Brazilian winger Estêvão is currently dazzling in the first team, while goalkeeper Mike Penders and midfielder Kendry Páez are both strutting their stuff on loan at Strasbourg after arriving at Stamford Bridge during the summer.
Chelsea’s transfer strategy—find the next superstar before their price tag begins to soar—has divided opinion but shows no signs of slowing down. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Ordóñez has inked a deal to join the club in January 2028, making him the fourth youngster currently playing with pre-agreed moves to Chelsea.
Deinner Ordóñez
A product of the same Independiente del Valle academy that nurtured Moisés Caicedo and 18-year-old Páez, hopes are incredibly high for towering, classy centre back Ordóñez.
Clubs across Europe have been watching the 16-year-old, with the Daily Mail noting Ordóñez was on Liverpool’s radar earlier this month. Scouts watching the teenager in action have described him as “the best player of his age group in the whole of South America.”
Ordóñez, while no stranger to playing well above his age group, has not yet made his senior debut for IdV. He turns 18 in October 2027, after which he will be permitted to make the permanent move to Chelsea.
Geovany Quenda
In March 2025, it was confirmed that Chelsea had struck a big-money deal to sign Sporting CP winger Geovany Quenda, who will join the Blues in a deal worth up to £41.9 million ($55.1 million) next summer.
Like Ordóñez, expectations are particularly high for Quenda, but the 18-year-old Portugal international has the advantage of senior experience on his side. Quenda should reach 100 appearances for Sporting before next summer’s departure and is firmly established as a key part of the squad already.
A tricky winger with devastating dribbling skills and a keen eye for a pass, Quenda has been compared to current Blues favourite Estêvão.
Dastan Satpayev
One month before landing Quenda, Chelsea were revealed to have agreed a deal to sign Kairat striker Dastan Satpayev, who was 16 at the time but turned 17 in August. A fee of up to £4 million ($5.3 million) is believed to have been enough to shake hands.
Already a senior international for Kazakhstan and his team’s undisputed starter in attack, Satpayev has earned comparisons to Manchester City legend Sergio Agüero for a ruthless eye for goal which saw him score 14 goals in 26 games across the 2025 season.
Satpayev, who is picking up Champions League experience this season, will join Chelsea in the summer of 2026 in the final weeks of the window after celebrating his 18th birthday.
Denner Evangelista
Brazilian left back Denner Evangelista is another awaiting a permanent switch to Chelsea in the summer of 2026.
In January 2025, a base fee of €8 million (£7.1 million, $9.3 million) was agreed with Corinthians for Denner, the cousin of Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães who is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Brazilian side.
The teenager started for Brazil Under-17s as they were crowned South American champions earlier this year and is another tipped for a bright future following his impending switch to Europe.