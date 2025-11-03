‘Who Is Better Than Him?’—Chelsea Star Moises Caicedo Lauded as World Class
Moisés Caicedo has risen to the level of being considered among the very best players in the world, in the eyes of Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca and teammate Robert Sánchez.
Caicedo became the most expensive player in Premier League history when a £115 million transfer took him from Brighton & Hove Albion to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2023, a record that has since twice been broken. But it’s now that the Ecuador international is starting to justify that status.
“Moi, I think he’s showing how good he is,” Maresca said on Saturday after Chelsea secured a 1–0 win over a Tottenham Hotspur side that has started the season well.
“He’s top. I said many times, the best thing from Moi, for sure, we judge him on the pitch. But he’s so humble, he’s such a good guy, he’s always there to help everyone. For me, him and Rodri, in this moment, they are the two best defensive midfielders in the world.”
Maresca worked with Rodri during his time as an assistant coach at Manchester City and therefore knows the Spaniard, who the Ballon d’Or in 2024, particularly well. Given Rodri’s injury problems over the past year and difficulties regaining consistent fitness since an ACL tear 14 months ago, there might even be an argument to suggest that Caicedo is actually out in front.
His continued form can probably be taken as proof that the drama which erupted over the way Caicedo’s change of agent was recently confirmed, which also drove baseless speculation about a possible transfer out of Stamford Bridge, hasn’t affected his football.
It isn’t just Maresca who has delivered the praise. Chelsea goalkeeper Sánchez went further than suggesting that Caicedo is just among the best, stating he is the best.
“I don’t really need to talk about him but he’s an actual animal,” Sánchez commented, having also played alongside the 24-year-old at Brighton. “He's the best player on the planet in his position. He’s one of the best in the world, who is better than him in that position? He’s a beast. Every 50-50, every challenge he wins and is so composed on the ball.
“I haven’t seen him change much. As a player and as a character, he’s always been the same, hard work, effort, quiet but a very good guy. Obviously, he’s filled out with his body a bit more with age, and with experience, he’s just got better and better on the pitch. His confidence has also gone higher and higher. He’s a boss at winning the midfield.”
Makélélé, Kanté… Caicedo?
Chelsea have already had two of the best defensive midfielders in Premier League history pass through in Claude Makélélé and N’Golo Kanté, both title winners with the Blues.
Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp suggested after full-time of Saturday’s win that Caicedo is playing his way onto a level with the two Chelsea legends.
“World class,” Redknapp gushed. “I would go as far as to say right now, the best of his type in world football. Just absolutely phenomenal, the way he covers ground, his desire, his quality on the ball, putting out fires for his team, chasing lost causes, strength on the ball, always making the right pass.
“When you’re playing as a defender and you’ve got someone like that hoovering up in front of you and adding quality like that, it’s just a dream, an absolute dream.
“He took a little while to settle—but now I’m thinking he’s one of the best. They’ve had Kanté, Makélélé, some of the best defensive midfield players in that club over the last few years.”