Chelsea vs. Ajax: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Chelsea are searching for back-to-back Champions League wins when they face a struggling Ajax side in Gameweek 3 of the league phase.
It was an absolute classic when these two sides last met in west London, with the Blues fighting back from 4–1 down to earn a point against Erik ten Hag’s team, who were just a few months removed from their heartbreaking semifinal defeat at the hands of a Lucas Moura-inspired Tottenham Hotspur.
The Ajax Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea are facing here pales in comparison to that swashbuckling iteration. Johnny Heitinga has inherited an emotionally scarred squad after last season’s collapse, with the new manager quickly feeling the heat at the start of 2025–26.
Ajax currently sit fourth in a weak Eredivisie, and have been beaten in both of their league phase outings without scoring a goal. Marseille put four past them last time out as well.
Chelsea, meanwhile, ended Ange Postecoglou’s brief Nottingham Forest tenure at the weekend and have won three games on the bounce. After losing 3–1 in Munich to kick-off their continental campaign, they responded with a slender victory over Benfica on José Mourinho’s latest Stamford Bridge homecoming.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to Wednesday’s game.
What Time Does Chelsea vs. Ajax Kick-Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Stamford Bridge
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 22
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Felix Zwayer (GER)
- VAR: Sören Storks GER
Chelsea vs. Ajax Head-to-Head Record (All Games)
- Chelsea: 1 win
- Ajax: 0 wins
- Draws: 1
- Last meeting: Chelsea 4–4 Ajax (Nov. 6, 2019) - Champions League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Chelsea
Ajax
Nottingham Forest 0–3 Chelsea - 18/10/25
Ajax 0–2 AZ Alkmaar - 18/10/25
Chelsea 2–1 Liverpool - 04/10/25
Sparta Rotterdam 3–3 Ajax - 04/10/25
Chelsea 1–0 Benfica - 30/09/25
Marseille 4–0 Ajax - 30/09/25
Chelsea 1–3 Brighton - 27/09/25
Ajax 2–1 NAC - 27/09/25
Lincoln City 1–2 Chelsea - 23/09/25
PSV Eindhoven 2–2 Ajax - 21/09/25
How to Watch Chelsea vs. Ajax on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United Kingdom
discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports Ultimate
United States
Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, ViX
Canada
DAZN, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Caliente TV, Amazon Prime Video
Chelsea Team News
Enzo Fernández missed Saturday’s win over Forest due to a minor issue, with the Argentine returning to training in time for Wednesday’s game. He should be back in Maresca’s team against Ajax, as should Moisés Caicedo.
Reece James could earn some respite amid an excellent run of form, while Roméo Lavia has worked his way back to full fitness.
Liam Delap is believed to be "close" to returning from a hamstring injury, but the striker won’t be back in action here. João Pedro’s suspension may open the door for Marc Guiu to earn a rare start. The Spaniard impressed off the bench at the weekend.
Jorrel Hato could get the chance to face his former club off the bench.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Ajax
Chelsea predicted lineup vs. Ajax (4-2-3-1): Sánchez; Gusto, Tosin, Chalobah, Cucurella; Lavia, Caicedo; Estêvão, Fernández, Neto; Guiu.
Ajax Team News
Kasper Dolberg and Branco van den Boomen had been doubtful entering Wednesday’s game, and neither player has travelled to London. Dolberg is the only player of the 2018–19 squad that came close to conquering the continent who is still on Ajax’s books.
The visitors are also without veteran winger Steven Berghuis due to a groin issue, but he’s expected to be back in action next month.
Owen Wijndal has recovered from a muscle injury to make Heitinga’s squad, while former Burnley and Manchester United forward Wout Weghorst is expected to lead the line.
Ajax Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea
Ajax predicted lineup vs. Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Jaroš; Gaaei, Šutalo, Baas, Rosa; Klaassen, Taylor; Edvardsen, Gloukh, Godts; Weghorst.
Chelsea vs. Ajax Score Prediction
Chelsea may have a collection of notable injuries, but they’re coming up against a downright bad Ajax team that haven’t recovered from last season’s disappointment.
Maresca will be back on the touchline after serving a suspension at the weekend, and his team have a chance to really enjoy themselves on Wednesday night, as Marseille did in Gameweek 2.
While Heitinga will hope to coax a response out of his players amid a challenging run, it’s hard to envisage anything but another scoreless defeat for the visitors here.