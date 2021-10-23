Chelsea 7-0 Norwich City: Mount Hat-Trick Sees Blues Thrash 10-Man Canaries

Chelsea thrashed Norwich City by seven goals to nil in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's boys didn't take long to make their mark on the game with early goals coming from Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi, leaving Chelsea 3-0 up by half-time.

SIPA USA

The second half saw a goal from Ben Chilwell, an own goal from Max Aarons and a penalty from Mason Mount, taking Chelsea four points clear of Liverpool at the top of the table.

Mason Mount got his hat trick in the 90th minute after a break down the right flank from Loftus-Cheek.

Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner both watched the fixture from the sidelines, after the pair picked up injuries in their Champions League encounter with Malmo on Wednesday evening.

Thomas Tuchel's front line included the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Kai Havertz and Mason Mount in their stead.

It was Mount who opened up the scoring in the eighth minute for the Blues with a stunning strike from outside the box, giving Norwich keeper Tim Krul no chance of stopping it.

SIPA USA

That goal made the 22-year-old Chelsea's 16th different goal scorer of the season.

The 18th minute saw Callum Hudson-Odoi latch on to a Mateo Kovacic through ball, slotting it past Krul to put Chelsea 2-0 in the lead.

The youngster's finish meant that Chelsea have now scored 25 goals this season, which are shared between 17 different goal scorers.

The two nearly paired up to make it 3-0 in the 30th minute, but Mount drove the ball straight into Krul's hands.

It was Reece James' turn to make it onto the scoresheet in the 42nd minute as he ran onto a beautifully weighted pass from Mason Mount.

The 21-year-old took the ball into his stride and lofted it cheekily over Tim Krul to take his side 3-0 up.

SIPA USA

The first half in general saw Tuchel uncharacteristically calm on the touchline, unquestionably happy with his side's performance after 45 minutes.

Norwich were handed the chance to get on the scoresheet very soon after the half-time break when Ben Chilwell's back pass fell straight to Milot Rashica but the substitute failed to beat Chelsea's Mendy.

Chilwell made up for the mistake just minutes later however, with a stunning left footed shot from the corner of the Norwich penalty area, putting Chelsea 4-0 up.

A 62nd minute cross from Hudson-Odoi ricocheted off Norwich defender Max Aarons, giving Chelsea their fifth goal of the afternoon.

SIPA USA

Two minutes later, Ruben Loftus-Cheek was handed his seventh appearance of the season as he replaced Jorginho.

Ben Gibson earned himself a second yellow card for a poor foul on Reece James in the 65th minute, leading to his dismissal.

Five minutes later Hakim Ziyech and Ross Barkley both entered the pitch, replacing forwards Hudson-Odoi and Havertz.

Substitute Ross Barkley had a great chance to make it 6-0 in the 80th minute but Krul stood strong in front of his goal, putting the ball out for a corner.

Two minutes later, Chelsea were given the opportunity to get their sixth after a Norwich handball in the box.

SIPA USA

Mason Mount's penalty was sent straight into Tim Krul's arms, but the 22-year-old was given a chance to retake his spot kick as Krul had stepped off his line during the first shot.

He took his chance the second time round, giving Chelsea a six goal advantage in the 85th minute.

Loftus-Cheek broke down the wing in the 90th minute, squaring the ball to Mason Mount as the number 19 got his hat trick, and Chelsea's seventh of the afternoon.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube