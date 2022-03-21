Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Woody Johnson Makes 'Big Solo Offer' for Chelsea as Raine Review Takeover Offers

The owner of New York Jets, Woody Johnson, has made a 'big offer' to buy Chelsea, according to reports.

Johnson was interested in making an offer for the Blues ahead of Friday's deadline and he is claimed to be on his own in the takeover pursuit.

After being expected to lodge an official offer to the Raine Group, the American merchant bank overseeing the sale, he has now made his move. 

As reported by Matt Law of the Telegraph, Johnson is believed to have made a big offer for Chelsea on his own.

imago1008870497h

Johnson is worth $5.68 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index

The 74-year-old has lived in London previously, serving as the United States' ambassador and is considered 'very knowledgeable' of the west London outfit. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It remains unclear what Johnson's offer is. It has been previously reported that an offer of around £2 billion was set to be made by the Jets' owner. 

He can expect to hear back regarding the outcome of his bid this week as Raine whittle down the bids to a shortlist of three to four names before proceeding to the next stage of the sale

imago1008513217h

Johnson faces heavy competition in his bid to buy Chelsea. Todd Boehly, a fellow American, sees his consortium as one of the frontrunners alongside the Ricketts family who own the Chicago Cubs. 

Nick Candy, the Saudi Media Group and Sir Martin Broughton's consortium are also in the mix among other names. 

As the international break commences, the on-the-field activities take a pause for the Blues. But for matters off-the-pitch, it's one of the most important weeks for the club in the last 19 years. 

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago0078499516h
News

Why Sir Martin Broughton's Bid for Chelsea Could Face Scrutiny from Premier League

By Matt Debono19 minutes ago
imago1010567957h
News

Chelsea Bidders Expecting to Hear From Raine Group Imminently Over Outcome of Offers

By Matt Debono39 minutes ago
imago0078499501h (1)
News

Report: Sacramento Kings Owner Backs Sir Martin Broughton's Bid for Chelsea Takeover

By Jago Hemming12 hours ago
imago1010578830h
News

Report: Nick Candy Met Michael Gove to Discuss Chelsea Takeover on Night of Ukraine Invasion

By Jago Hemming12 hours ago
imago1000467541h
News

Nick Candy Offers Support for Frank Lampard Following Chelsea Dismissal

By Jago Hemming13 hours ago
imago1010523325h
News

Revealed: Roman Abramovich Decision That Could Scupper Chelsea Sale

By Jago Hemming13 hours ago
imago1010722736h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea Will Push to The Limit to Reach Manchester City & Liverpool in Title Race

By Jago Hemming14 hours ago
imago1010647195h
News

Thomas Tuchel Hopes Chelsea Squad Can 'Recharge & Disconnect' During Upcoming International Break

By Jago Hemming14 hours ago