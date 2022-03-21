Report: Woody Johnson Makes 'Big Solo Offer' for Chelsea as Raine Review Takeover Offers

The owner of New York Jets, Woody Johnson, has made a 'big offer' to buy Chelsea, according to reports.

Johnson was interested in making an offer for the Blues ahead of Friday's deadline and he is claimed to be on his own in the takeover pursuit.

After being expected to lodge an official offer to the Raine Group, the American merchant bank overseeing the sale, he has now made his move.

As reported by Matt Law of the Telegraph, Johnson is believed to have made a big offer for Chelsea on his own.

Johnson is worth $5.68 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index,

The 74-year-old has lived in London previously, serving as the United States' ambassador and is considered 'very knowledgeable' of the west London outfit.

It remains unclear what Johnson's offer is. It has been previously reported that an offer of around £2 billion was set to be made by the Jets' owner.

He can expect to hear back regarding the outcome of his bid this week as Raine whittle down the bids to a shortlist of three to four names before proceeding to the next stage of the sale.

Johnson faces heavy competition in his bid to buy Chelsea. Todd Boehly, a fellow American, sees his consortium as one of the frontrunners alongside the Ricketts family who own the Chicago Cubs.

Nick Candy, the Saudi Media Group and Sir Martin Broughton's consortium are also in the mix among other names.

As the international break commences, the on-the-field activities take a pause for the Blues. But for matters off-the-pitch, it's one of the most important weeks for the club in the last 19 years.

