Chicago Fire Appoint Former USMNT Coach Gregg Berhalter As New Manager
Gregg Berhalter has returned to Major League Soccer to take the touchline for Chicago Fire at Soldier Field.
Berhalter most recently served as the U.S. men's national team manager on two separate occasions, after he previously impressed in his first MLS stint with Columbus Crew.
Berhalter guided Columbus to a 46-31-46 record in five full seasons in charge, leading the team to five MLS Cup playoff appearances during his tenure as head coach and sporting director. The Crew came close to lifting MLS Cup in 2015 with Berhalter in charge, but the team fell just short losing, 2–1, in the final vs. Portland Timbers.
The former LA Galaxy player's first stint with the USMNT was much more successful than his first. Berhalter was appointed as USMNT manager in Dec. 2018 and he compiled a 15-2-6 that included a return to the 2022 FIFA World Cup after the team missed out in 2018.
Even though the U.S. Soccer Federation opted to not renew Berhalter's contract after the 2022 World Cup due to the surrounding controversy at the time, the federation decided to bring him back the following year. After taking over again in Aug. 2023, Berhalter totaled a 7-1-6 record as USMNT coach that included a 2024 Copa América group-stage exit on home soil in a group with Panama, Bolivia and Uruguay.
Berhalter lifted two CONCACAF Nations League titles and one Gold Cup title during his tenure as USMNT head coach but ultimately couldn't help the current crop of players take the next step as a leading international team.
However, despite his shortcomings with the USMNT, Berhalter has proved before that he can steer a club in the right direction in MLS—both on and off the pitch as the new head coach and sporting director.
"After a thorough and detailed search that included a number of exceptional candidates, it became clear that Gregg Berhalter was the right choice to lead our sporting operations," club owner and chairman Joe Mansueto said in a release. "His previous success in MLS, where he thrived in a dual role, and his experience leading the U.S. men’s national team over the last six years make him an ideal fit for our vision for the club moving forward."
"I'm honored to be named Director of Football and Head Coach of the Chicago Fire, and I would like to thank Joe Mansueto for his trust," Berhalter said. "Chicago is an incredible city, built on communities of hard-working and passionate people who truly love soccer. I look forward to working alongside our staff and players to transform the Fire into a world-class organization that all our fans and the city can be proud of and will support."
Prior to his time with the Crew, Berhalter was also the head coach at Swedish top flight side Hammarby where he compiled a 18-16-12 record from Dec. 2011 to July 2023.
Berhalter replaces current head coach Frank Klopas, who will remain with the Fire but as vice president of football.
The Fire have a core of talented players that Berhalter can build around, including record-signing Hugo Cuypers, Georgios Koutsias, Federico Navarro, Maren Haile-Selassie, Brian Gutiérrez and USMNT veteran Kellyn Acosta.