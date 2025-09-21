‘Dog Fight’—Chicago Fire Keep Control of MLS Cup Playoff Destiny After Surprise Win
Chicago Fire FC are keeping their dreams alive in the final month of the 2025 MLS regular season.
On Saturday night, they handed Minnesota United FC their seventh loss of the season, trouncing the No. 3 team in the Western Conference 3–0 on the road, with two set-piece goals leading the way.
The win kept them in control of their MLS Cup Playoff destiny, bringing them to 45 points, two within the ninth and final playoff spot, only slightly ahead of the New York Red Bulls, who picked up a 2–0 win at CF Montréal on Saturday.
It’s also a two-fold advantage for Chicago, who have a game in hand on the Red Bulls as they look for a first playoff appearance since 2017.
While the Fire have four games remaining and can potentially reach 57 points, simply being in the playoff race is a critical step for head coach Gregg Berhalter in his first season on the touchline, following his tenure with the U.S. men’s national team.
“We know we’re in a dogfight… We know the Red Bulls won again today, and it is what it is. So, we’re going to keep going,” Berhalter said post-match. “It’s another three points to keep us moving and keep us in the picture, so that’s good.”
Newly acquired center back Joel Waterman and Djé D’Avilla scored the first two goals off set pieces. Yet, it was a moment of brilliance from Philip Zinckernagel to add the third, which highlighted a key reason Chicago has remained in contention.
While the Fire have been defensively fragile at times, Zinckernagel has been critical to their success, with 14 goals and 13 assists. At the same time, leading striker Hugo Cuypers has 14 goals, and the two have made up 30 of the club’s 57 goals this season.
In addition to the leading offensive forces, Saturday’s win came after a tactical switch from Berhalter, opting to shift to a back three of Waterman, Jack Elliott and Sam Rogers, in the first move away from a back four this season.
The shift also saw André Franco and D’Avilla form a midfield pivot, and both were effective in the new roles.
The offensive potency, tactical ability and road prowess have been a learning process for Berhalter and the Fire this season, but should they make the MLS Cup Playoffs, they won’t be an easy out, having won a record eight games on the road this season.
Now, they will look to the remaining games against the Columbus Crew, Inter Miami, Toronto FC, and the New England Revolution to close the season.
If they edge the Red Bulls by the time the final whistle blows on Oct. 18’s Decision Day, they would likely travel to play an Eastern Conference Wild Card match on Oct. 22.