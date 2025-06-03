Chicago Fire Unveil New Stadium Plans, Opening Date and Expected Cost Detailed
Chicago Fire chairman and owner, Joe Mansueto announced plans for a new soccer-specific stadium that would see the team move out of Soldier Field and into the city's future 78th neighborhood.
Construction is expected to begin before the end of 2025 and plans indicate the stadium will open in the spring of 2028.
The stadium will be privately funded, located along the Chicago River and south of Roosevelt Road. Capacity is expected to be approximately 22,000 for games, with that number increasing for other events. While Mansueto initially states the stadium will be soccer-specific, the club plans on using it as a 'community asset,' hosting other sports and entertainment events.
The stadium will be privately financed by Mansueto with no public funds used. It will cost an estimated $650 million, according to MLS.
“It’s a space for fans of all ages, backgrounds and neighborhoods to come together and celebrate the beautiful game – right in the heart of our city. It’s about investing in Chicago, not just on match days, but every day as a committed community partner,” Mansueto said.
Chicago Fire currently play at Soldier Field, home of the Chicago Bears. The Fire would become the 23rd MLS club to have a soccer-specific stadium with the most recent, Austin FC's Q2 Stadium, last opening in 2021. Inter Miami and New York City FC have stadiums under construction as well with opening dates slated for 2026 and 2027 respectively.
The Fire previously played at the soccer-specific SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview from 2006–2019
before moving back to Soldier Field in 2020.
Current season ticket holders will receive priority seat selection as long as they maintain their enrollment.