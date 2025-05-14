Christian Eriksen Tipped to Return to Former Club After Man Utd Exit
Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen is expected to leave Old Trafford this summer and could return to former club Ajax.
The 33-year-old's contract with the Red Devils expires in June and it appears extremely unlikely that he will be offered a fresh deal in Manchester. Eriksen, who joined Man Utd in 2022 from Brentford, has been limited to a bit-part role this season, starting just 19 of his 34 appearances in all competitions.
The Denmark international has found himself restricted by Ruben Amorim's two-man midfield set up with the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte all ahead of him in the pecking order.
Eriksen will not be the only fringe player to leave Old Trafford before the new season begins, with Man Utd expected to overhaul their playing squad this summer. There is no longer room for the experienced midfielder.
According to The Times, Eriksen is “viewed as a target” by Ajax on a free transfer as they eye a special reunion. The former Tottenham Hotspur and Inter star began his career with the Amsterdam giants, making 163 appearances for the senior side over the course of several years.
Ajax are closing in on the Eredivisie title after recovering from a traumatic 2023–24 campaign and are a point ahead of chasers PSV Eindhoven with two games to spare. They have failed to win any of their last three, however.
Eriksen would be guaranteed Champions League football if he were to return to Ajax and that could be a factor in his decision. As per the report, the Dutch club are also keeping close tabs on other former players at the end of their careers, including ex-Southampton ace Dusan Tadic and former Man Utd man Daley Blind.
Regardless of his next destination, Eriksen seemingly has no future with the Red Devils.