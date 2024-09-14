Christian Pulisic Bags Goal and Assist for AC Milan in Nine Minutes
Christian Pulisic is having his way against Venezia.
In less than 10 minutes, Pulisic contributed to two of AC Milan's four first-half goals in front of a packed San Siro Stadium.
AC Milan took an early 1–0 lead after Théo Hernandez beat Jesse Joronen near post in just the second minute. Then, Pulisic helped his side double its lead with a perfect delivery from the corner flag to Youssouf Fofana.
The U.S. men's national team captain got himself on the scoresheet from the spot just nine minutes later. Joronen took down Tammy Abraham inside the box, and Pulisic made no mistake from 12 yards out.
Pulisic now already has two goals and two assists for his club this season. The 25-year-old is picking up right where he left off last year, when he recorded 15 goals and 9 assists across all competitions.
Pulisic's goal also extended his perfect penalty record for both club and country; so far, he stepped up to the spot ten times in his career and came away with ten goals.
Milan's three goal advantage quickly turned into four when Abraham scored his his own penalty in the 29th minute, giving the 26-year-old his first goal for the Rossoneri in just his second appearance. After a slow start to its 2024–25 Serie A campaign, Milan went into the locker room up 4–0 and looks well on its way to securing its first victory of the season.
Pulisic had strong words for his new USMNT head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, highlighting the need for a mentality and culture shift after a disappointing summer under Gregg Berhalter and Mikey Varas.