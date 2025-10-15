Christian Pulisic Suffers Concerning Injury Against Australia Ending USMNT Camp Early
U.S. men’s national team star Christian Pulisic was substituted 28 minutes in the World Cup host nation’s October friendly against Australia with an apparent lower leg injury.
Pulisic was on the receiving end of a crunching tackle in the first half, but was able to push on. Minutes later, Australia defender Jason Geria tactically fouled Pulisic to prevent a break.
The USMNT attacker stayed down waiting for treatment as supporters in the ground and watching from home held their breath. As he got up, Mauricio Pochettino did not hesitate to make a change bringing on Diego Luna.
Pulisic was seen heading back to the locker room after coming off.
Fans anxiously wait until after the game for an update from Pochettino regarding his star’s fitness, but it’s a sour end to the international break for Pulisic. The AC Milan man was in top form coming into the October international break, but only played roughly 50 minutes across both games. An ankle injury kept him out of the starting lineup against Ecuador, resigned to a cameo off the bench.
His appearance in the XI to face Australia was a positive, but the injury is cause for concern. Haji Wright was able to restore some good feeling scoring an equalizer shortly after Luna replaced Pulisic.
This is a developing story.