Christian Pulisic Injury: Progress and Potential Return Date for AC Milan, USMNT Superstar
Christian Pulisic is starting the new year still sidelined with the calf injury he picked up back on Dec. 6.
Pulisic got off to a flying start to the 2024–25 season, recording eight goals and five assists across all competitions for AC Milan before suffering his latest injury. The U.S. men's national team captain was forced to come off the pitch against Atalanta just 38 minutes into the Champions League clash and has not featured for the Rossoneri since.
Not only did Pulisic sustain a calf injury, but he also suffered a setback in his recovery and injured his ankle. The 26-year-old is looking at more time on the sidelines just when AC Milan need him most. The Italian giants fired Paulo Fonseca after their lackluster start to the Serie A season and named Sérgio Conceição as the club's new head coach. The manager must now get AC Milan back on track without one of the team's best players.
Here's the latest on Pulisic's injury.
When Will Christian Pulisic Return From Injury?
Pulisic is close to returning from injury. Former AC Milan boss Fonseca stated that the 26-year-old was expected to miss the Supercoppa Italiana semifinal against Juventus on Friday, Jan. 3, but Pulisic is already back in training.
He is still unlikely to play against Juventus, though, but could make his return in AC Milan's first Serie A match of the year. The Rossoneri host Cagliari on Jan. 11, giving Pulisic an extra week to get ready for the important match.
Should Pulisic suffer another setback, then his return could be delayed until AC Milan takes on Como on Jan. 14.
Potential Christian Pulisic Replacements for AC Milan and USMNT
Without Pulisic available, AC Milan have relied on a rotating supporting cast to slot into the No. 10 role. Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mattia Liberali and Tijjani Reijnders have all started as attacking midfielders since Pulisic suffered his injuries.
Although AC Milan have gone unbeaten without Pulisic on the pitch, they are clearly missing the creativity of the USMNT captain. The Rossoneri have scored just four goals in as many matches and only walked away with three points in two of their games without Pulisic.
Fortunately, Mauricio Pochettino will likely not have to worry about replacing Pulisic. The USMNT does not play its first competitive match of 2024 until Mar. 20 when it hosts Panama in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals.