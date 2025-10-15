Christian Pulisic Injury: Progress, Potential Return Date for USMNT Star
Christian Pulisic entered the October international break in tremendous form, but now faces a potential spell on the sidelines following an injury scare.
The USMNT star has been brilliant for AC Milan since the start of the term, producing eight goal contributions in as many games and scooping the September Player of the Month award in Serie A.
The forward was primed to continue his impressive form for the United States in friendlies with Ecuador and Australia as preparations continue for next summer’s World Cup, but he played a grand total of just 48 minutes across the two matches.
Having been benched for the clash with Ecuador with an ankle injury, Pulisic started against Australia, but only lasted half-an-hour before being withdrawn with a concerning injury that threatens to derail an excellent campaign.
Here’s the latest on Pulisic’s fitness.
When Will Christian Pulisic Return From Injury?
After a full-blooded challenge from Australia defender Jason Geria, Pulisic hit the deck for the first time. Despite clutching his ankle, the winger continued, but a second challenge from Geria in the 31st minute proved too much for the 27-year-old to overcome.
Pulisic spent several minutes on the ground as he received medical treatment and eventually made way for Diego Luna. He looked visibly distressed as he trudged off the pitch and was immediately sent to the locker room to receive further attention.
Speaking after the game, USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino confirmed Pulisic had suffered a hamstring injury, but the Argentine was unwilling to speculate on the severity of the issue.
“He felt something in his hamstring,” revealed Pochettino. “Tomorrow, he will fly to Italy. Tonight, we will assess. We cannot say anything at the moment.”
Pulisic’s international teammate Cristian Roldan, who assisted both of the USMNT’s goals in the 2–1 win over Australia, was also concerned, admitting: “Yeah, it was disappointing to see him leave with a hamstring injury. It’s not easy, especially with how good he has been throughout the year with AC Milan.
“What we want to see out of him is to get consistent games and continue in a great rhythm so that he gets to the World Cup in a good spot. I’ve [consoled] him already. I want him to feel that we’re there for him, and [it’s] really important for him to now start the recovery process and hopefully get back onto the pitch again.”
Pulisic has struggled with injuries over the course of his career, but has found greater consistency since moving to Italy. He missed just eight games for club and country last season through fitness issues.
It’s impossible to know when Pulisic will return with such limited information regarding his injury, with hamstring issues ranging from weeks to months to heal properly. What’s certain is that both the USMNT and Milan will want him back as soon as possible.