Why Christian Pulisic Isn’t Playing for USMNT vs. Ecuador
Christian Pulisic was a surprise exclusion from the U.S. men’s national team lineup to face Ecuador in an international friendly.
The USMNT and AC Milan superstar is dealing with ankle pain, per Doug McIntyre. Also missing from the starting lineup was Fulham defender Antonee Robinson, though the reason for his absence was not confirmed. Also missing is Club América winger Alejandro Zendejas.
Pulisic is listed as a substitute, however, which means he could see action later in the friendly. Though, USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino could play it safe and fully rest him.
“I need to communicate that we have some issues in some players, like Christian [Pulisic], who didn’t train today, we need to assess tomorrow [if] they can be available or not,” the head coach said earlier in the week.
Pochettino Sticks With Three Defenders vs. Ecuador
Fans were curious coming into the game how Pochettino would set up the USMNT given prior concerns around formation and squad selection. After a positive showing against Japan to close the September window, the former Tottenham Hotspur boss is sticking with three at the back.
Tim Ream, wearing the captain’s armband, Chris Richards and Miles Robinson start in defense. Across a midfield four are Max Arfsten, Weston McKennie, Tanner Tessmann and Tim Weah. Up front, Folarin Balogun leads the line with Aidan Morris and Malik Tillman flanking him.
Fans will hope Pulisic is able to feature in some fashion, either against Ecuador as a substitute or on Tuesday against Australia.
The American has been in the form of his life for AC Milan being named player of the month in Serie A for September. The 27-year-old scored three goals and assisted twice beating out the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Federico Dimarco for the honor.