Christian Pulisic Nets His First Goal of Serie A Season for AC Milan

Pulisic scored his first goal of the season on an easy tap in.

Ryan Phillips

Christian Pulisic got what will likely be the easiest goal of his career on Saturday to open his account for the 2024-25 Serie A season.

Pulisic was positioned just in front of the goal when his AC Milan teammate Rafael Leao found him after a lovely dribble and deft pass. Leao did the work; Pulisic tapped the ball home.

Theo Hernandez found Leao with a perfect pass and Leao made the rest happen. Pulisic was the recipient of their hard work and didn't miss. The goal evened Milan's matchup with Parma at 1-1.

Pulisic had 12 goals in Serie A last season in what many believe was the best campaign of his career. The 25-year-old American star added one more goal in Champions League action and two in the Europa League, for a total of 15 in 50 appearances.

Despite Pulisic's goal, Parma beat Milan 2-1, dropping the Rossoneri to 0-1-1 after two Serie A matches. That's not the start the club wanted after finishing second last season.

