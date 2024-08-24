Christian Pulisic Nets His First Goal of Serie A Season for AC Milan
Christian Pulisic got what will likely be the easiest goal of his career on Saturday to open his account for the 2024-25 Serie A season.
Pulisic was positioned just in front of the goal when his AC Milan teammate Rafael Leao found him after a lovely dribble and deft pass. Leao did the work; Pulisic tapped the ball home.
Theo Hernandez found Leao with a perfect pass and Leao made the rest happen. Pulisic was the recipient of their hard work and didn't miss. The goal evened Milan's matchup with Parma at 1-1.
Pulisic had 12 goals in Serie A last season in what many believe was the best campaign of his career. The 25-year-old American star added one more goal in Champions League action and two in the Europa League, for a total of 15 in 50 appearances.
Despite Pulisic's goal, Parma beat Milan 2-1, dropping the Rossoneri to 0-1-1 after two Serie A matches. That's not the start the club wanted after finishing second last season.