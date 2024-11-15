Christian Pulisic Powers USMNT in Concacaf Nations League: Takeaways From Win Against Jamaica
The U.S. men's national team defeated Jamaica 1–0 in the first leg of its Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal in Mauricio Pochettino's first competitive game in charge.
Christian Pulisic dazzled in the opening minutes coming close to receive the ball in attack before playing a clinical through ball to Ricardo Pepi. The striker beat Andre Blake slotting the ball in off the far post. It was the perfect start from Pepi as the team needed a better performance after the October loss to Mexico.
Jamaica nearly had one back right away after Matt Turner fouled Shamar Nicholson, but the USA goalkeeper made a wonderful save to deny Demarai Gray. The attempt was at a nice height for Turner, but it was hit with pace and he still had to guess correctly.
The USMNT had to weather the storm in the second half—including a potential handball that could've been called in the second half—but it can head to CITYPark in St. Louis, Missouri confident in front of a home crowd of advancing to the semifinals. Doing so in Pochettino's first two competitive games will build heaps of confidence not only in the rest of the tournament, but also in his project moving forward.
Pulisic Does it All With Calls for More Creativity Elsewhere
Fans must love what they saw from their talisman in the first half. Pulisic was popping up across the front line, dropping deep to receive the ball and carry it forward, trying to find a killer pass, he was doing it all. His movement and pass resulting in the opener showcased the heights of what this US men's national team can become. That was the clearest chance of the game, thankfully for Poch the only one needed on the night.
Though, this team needs more creativity from other areas on the pitch. The talent to do so is there, but we just didn't see it consistently tonight.
A heavily defensive midfield against a team playing five at the back is a head scratcher, but perhaps the skipper wanted a combative midfield to stymie Jamaica's attacks forcing the Reggae Boyz to play from out wide.
We haven't gotten a look at Gio Reyna in Pochettino's USMNT because of injury, so we'll have to wait and see what role he has when he's back fit. Will he be the primary 10, a dual creator with Pulisic, or perhaps a wide outlet?
A Midfield of Potential, Yet One With Question Marks
Tanner Tessmann was given his first senior start with the USMNT against Jamaica. The Olympique Lyon player had some moments on the ball, but also left something to be desired at times. Weston McKennie was the most advanced midfielder of the starting trio, but wasn't great on the night.
Tessmann was a standout performer during the Paris Olympics, but is he ready to take the next step and be a key part of Pochettino's plans come the World Cup? Same goes for Tillman and Gianluca Busio who featured on the night. It's time to step up and show that you deserve not only premier minutes now, but also when the World Cup kicks off.
Pochettino has to balance not only figuring out his starting XI, but also nurturing those coming through the ranks and those continuing to mature. He was brought in because the federation believes he can accomplish both, but players need to seize the moment as well. Eyes shift toward who Pochettino will start in the return leg.
Squad Intensity Was Much Improved
The team showcased a much better level of intensity and pride on the night after a demoralizing loss to Mexico last time out. Joe Scally, Matt Turner and Pulisic all contributed to elevating those levels as Pochettino continues to instill a culture. Scally is one to highlight given the opportunity he has while Sergiño Dest recovers from an ACL tear.
He was okay, but nothing spectacular during Copa América and understandably had a tough task in Gregg Berhalter's final tournament. But, as was highlighted in the aftermath from the Mexico loss, USA has to be a tough team to beat. The team took a positive step in that direction on the night.
Outside of the penalty kick, USA was relatively comfortable against a Jamaican attack that can cut open defenses with Leon Bailey and Demarai Gray.
The perfect concoction of an early goal and a superb penalty save from Matt Turner contributed to the morale, but things won't always play out as such. Be proud of the positives from the night, and learn from the mistakes.