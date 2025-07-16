Christian Pulisic ‘Responds’ to Lucrative Al Nassr Interest
Christian Pulisic is reportedly unwilling to join Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, despite it coming with the opportunity to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.
After a challenging time with Chelsea, Pulisic is flying with AC Milan, amassing 55 goal involvements across his 100 games for the Serie A club so far.
It brought the American to the attention of Al Nassr of the Saudi Pro League, where players can get huge contracts due to the country’s enormous wealth and no tax on employment earnings.
According to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, however, Pulisic has turned down the chance to potentially make the move to Saudi Arabia, described as “very happy at Milan at present.”
In recent months, Pulisic is thought to have been negotiating a new contract with Milan—good until 2029—that promises a significant pay rise. But an extension has not yet been signed and his current terms will run until June 30, 2027.
Despite Pulisic’s individual form, Milan finished a disappointing eighth in Serie A last season, missing out on European football of any kind, let alone the Champions League. But the Rossoneri spied an opportunity to bring in proven serial winner Luka Modrić, who won’t settle for that.
“AC Milan can't be satisfied with mediocrity,” the 39-year-old warned in his first interview with Milan’s in-house media department. “We must set ourselves the highest possible goals: winning titles and competing with the best teams in the world.”
Igli Tare has brought a fresh energy and direction as sporting director and Massimiliano Allegri is back as head coach, 11 years after he was dismissed by the club during his first spell in charge.
The ambition to be better is there and Pulisic appears to be buying into that too.