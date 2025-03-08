Christian Pulisic Scored Twice in 10 Minutes to Will AC Milan to Dramatic Comeback Win
Christian Pulisic did it all for AC Milan in their comeback 3-2 win over Lecce in Serie A competition on Saturday. He scored twice in a 10-minute span, once in the 73rd minute on a penalty kick to tie the match and then again in the 81st minute to give Milan the lead.
The penalty marked the first goal for Pulisic since Jan. 29. On Feb. 22, Pulisic failed to convert a penalty kick for the first time in his professional career at the national or club level. He converted on his next penalty attempt Saturday and followed it with the game-winner for Milan.
Milan forward Rafael Leão perfectly set up Pulisic in front of the goal and then watched as his teammate hammered the ball into the net.
The final result ended a three-game losing skid for Milan. Pulisic was thrilled he was able to break his month-plus scoreless streak along the way, too.
“It was a difficult time for me too," he said in a postgame interview via Sempre Milan and MilanNews. "I always want to score but lately it hasn’t happened.”
Consider the drought, which spanned nine matches, over. What a thrilling performance from the U.S. men's national team star.