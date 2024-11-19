Christian Pulisic Set New USMNT Record vs. Jamaica
Christian Pulisic's performance against Jamaica in the second leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals earned him a spot in the USMNT's history books.
After a rather underwhelming 0–1 victory against Jamaica in the first leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals, the U.S. men's national team made a statement in front of a home crowd at CITYPARK. The Stars and Stripes walked away with a dominant 4–2 triumph over the Reggae Boyz in the second leg, earning a spot in the semifinals.
Pulisic opened the scoring for the hosts with a brilliant half-volley in the 14th minute, netting his 32nd career goal for the USMNT. 19 minutes later, the AC Milan man doubled the USMNT's lead thanks to a massive deflection from Jamaica's Di'Shon Bernard.
Pulisic contributed to three of the Stars and Stripes' five goals against Jamaica across the two legs. At 26 years old, he became the fastest player in USMNT history to reach 50 goal contributions.
After the match, the Pennsylvania native spoke with TNT Sports and reflected on the team's performance against Jamaica in St. Louis.
"It was an amazing performance. We came out really hot," Pulisic said. "It was nice to get the first goal and then we built off that. I thought the first half was very strong."
The USMNT went on to concede two goals to Jamaica in the second half, but Tim Weah secured the team's victory with an insurance goal in the 56th minute.
"It was really important to go down to Jamaica first of all and get a result," Pulisic continued. "I thought we played really hard down there and we earned that result. It was a tough game. That was a really strong mentality we showed to come back here today and get a nice win like this. It feels great."
Pulisic's new record is just one of the many successes for the American this season. In 15 appearances for AC Milan, the 26-year-old already has seven goals and four assists across all competitions.
With the 2024 international calendar coming to a close, though, the USMNT captain will have to wait until the new year to continue building his legacy for the Stars and Stripes.