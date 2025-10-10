’Coming Home Soon’—Club President Confirms Bold Transfer Plan for Arsenal Forward
Palmeiras president Leila Pereira has laid her cards on the table regarding the potential return of Gabriel Jesus, directly telling the Arsenal striker that he’ll be “coming back home.”
Jesus signed a youth contract with Palmeiras in 2013 and made his senior debut two years later. He played over 60 Brazilian league games with the Verdão before Manchester City swooped in 2017. The striker joined the Cityzens in a £27 million ($36 million) deal and proved to be a major success at the Etihad.
Jesus claimed four league titles with Pep Guardiola’s side, starring in a couple of their triumphs, but a reduced role later in his City career convinced him to move on to pastures new. He joined Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal in 2022, and now there are rumours of his career going full circle.
The 28-year-old has struggled with injuries since signing for the north London club, and is currently recovering from a devastating ACL tear sustained at the start of the year. With Viktor Gyökeres arriving in the summer and Kai Havertz adored by Arteta, some have questioned what the future holds for Jesus at Arsenal.
Seizing an opportunity, Palmeiras president Pereira sent a message to the Brazilian forward when asked to pick between Jesus and Cruzeiro striker Gabriel Barbosa in a recent interview with Record.
“Of course, Gabriel Jesus. And I’ll say more. Soon you’re coming back home, Gabriel! One day you’ll return,” Pereira said, opening the door.
Jesus’s deal with the Gunners expires in 2027, and his future will depend on how he looks once he returns from his knee injury—likely at the start of next year. There’s been no talks between Palmeiras and Arsenal over a transfer, but the president has made it clear that their former starlet remains on the club’s radar.
Arsenal are expected to entertain offers for Jesus in the near future as they look to trim their attacking options. Viktor Gyökeres is the current starter and will face fresh competition by the imminent return of Kai Havertz, meaning competition for minutes for Jesus could ultimately be too tough.