Club World Cup Power Rankings: All 8 Quarterfinalists From Worst to Best
The Club World Cup group stage supplied an exciting sense of novelty, and further unpredictability permeated into the knockouts as two of the favorites exited the competition to unfancied opponents.
European superiority has come to pass in swathes, but it hasn’t been ubiquitous in the United States this summer. Halfway through the round of 16, it appeared as if seven of the eight quarterfinalists would hail from one continent, but Al Hilal and Fluminense’s upsets of Manchester City and Inter, respectively, has resulted in a more diverse pool of remaining participants.
The greater spread is undoubtedly good for the competition, and there was a distinct sense of relief in Gianni Infantino’s Instagram post following Monday’s action. “The NEW ERA OF CLUB FOOTBALL has definitely started,” the FIFA president claimed.
Only time will tell.
Here are Sports Illustrated’s Club World Cup power rankings based on each remaining team’s performance at the tournament so far.
8. Fluminense
The Brazilian teams lit up the group stage, with all four participants reaching the round of 16. Two now remain.
Fluminense’s credentials were laid out on Matchday 1, unfortunate not to claim a memorable victory over Borussia Dortmund.
Flu’s defensive foundations have been critical to their success so far, with veteran defender Thiago Silva marshalling his troops expertly in front of 44-year-old goalkeeper Fabio.
They’ve kept three clean sheets at the tournament so far, but required plenty of good fortune to bypass Inter in the last 16. Still, such a triumph has the capacity to galvanise this group of players, who avoid European opposition in the quarterfinals.
7. Palmeiras
Palmeiras needed extra time to topple domestic rivals and Copa Libertadores rivals Botafogo in the first knockout round, with a wonderful solo goal from Paulinho seeing them into the quarters.
The success of three of the four Brazilian teams at the Club World Cup was/has been predicated on their sound defensive foundations, with Palmeiras scoring just four goals so far.
They’re blessed with an exciting attacking starlet in Estêváo Willian, who’s yet to light up here, while Richard Ríos is an intriguing midfield prospect and has had an excellent tournament.
Palmeiras should be able to hang with any of the remaining teams at the tournament, but their lack of a killer punch will likely prove costly.
6. Borussia Dortmund
The Germans headed into the tournament with bundles of momentum as a result of their strong end to the Bundesliga season. Niko Kovač has fixed Nuri Sahin’s mess, with a change in system quickly benefiting the group he inherited.
However, Borussia Dortmund were perhaps the least convincing of the group winners. They should’ve started out with a loss to Fluminense before victories arrived against the exuberant Mamelodi Sundowns and Ulsan HD by one-goal margins.
Their first half display in their round of 16 win over Monterrey was perhaps the best 45 minutes they’ve produced in the U.S. this summer, with Serhou Guirassy scoring twice before the Mexicans rallied.
Dortmund certainly aren’t the most gifted of the teams that remain, but they’ve developed a knack for impressing in a knockout environment.
5. Al Hilal
“We climbed Everest with no oxygen,” Simone Inzaghi insisted after his team’s stunning upset of Manchester City.
While Al Hilal, who have just hired one of the world’s best coaches, certainly aren’t shy of resources, the seismic scale of Monday’s shock can’t be denied, especially when you consider the form a refreshed City have shown this summer.
The Saudi champions have proven they’re not merely an assortment of European cast-offs, with Inzaghi’s genius allowing them to gel wonderfully despite barely being in the job a month.
Their impressive display to open the tournament against Real Madrid was no fluke.
4. Chelsea
Defeat to Flamengo on Matchday 2 ensured Chelsea finished second in Group D despite victories to nil over Los Angeles FC and Espérance de Tunis.
However, they still ended up avoiding Bayern Munich in the last 16, with Benfica proving to be far less daunting opponents. A “joke” of a knockout stage tie was severely disrupted by weather, and Chelsea were forced to an extended period by virtue of Àngel Di María’s late penalty.
The Blues ran riot in extra time, winning 4–1, and celebrations after Christopher Nkunku’s go-ahead goal depicted just how seriously the Premier League side are taking this competition.
They’re yet to hit top gear, but Chelsea are on the right side of the draw and are now Opta’s favorites to win the tournament.
3. Bayern Munich
The Bundesliga champions overcame one of the most impressive teams of the group stages to reach the quarterfinals, as they claimed a 4–2 victory over Flamengo in Miami.
Key to their success in the States this summer has been their work without the ball. Despite the tough physical conditions, Vincent Kompany’s side have pressed relentlessly. Only PSG have a lower PPDA (passes per defensive action) at the tournament, but Bayern have been far more efficient when attempting to win the ball back high up the pitch.
According to Opta, Bayern are averaging the most high turnovers per 90 minutes at the Club World Cup (14), as well as the most goals (one) and second-most shots (2.5) off the back of high turnovers.
Their proficient pressing, combined with the form of Harry Kane and Michael Olise, renders them a serious candidate to go all the way.
2. Real Madrid
Real Madrid’s tournament opened with an inauspicious 1–1 draw with Al Hilal, although the Saudi champions have gone on to exceed expectations and then some since that early game.
Xabi Alonso’s side have grown at the start of their new coach’s reign. Resilience was required to overcome Pachuca before they turned on the style against RB Salzburg.
A combination was needed to down Juventus in the round of 16, with Alonso’s men peppering goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio’s net after a strong Bianconeri start.
Balance will always be the issue for Alonso, and he’ll have to do some juggling now Kylian Mbappé’s back in the mix. But having one of the world’s best back at your disposal can’t be a bad thing, right?
1. Paris Saint-Germain
The European champions were stumped by Botafogo’s resilience on Matchday 2, but the 1–0 defeat was merely a blip for Paris Saint-Germain.
PSG responded by coasting against Seattle Sounders to win Group B, and they probably could’ve come close to double digits in the round of 16 if mercy wasn’t shown to Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami. Luis Enrique had no intention of humiliating his old pal.
For the most part, PSG have performed with the familiar swagger of their Champions League run. The demanding physical conditions mean PSG perhaps haven’t been quite as swashbuckling, but absolutely no one would suggest they aren’t the best team in the world right now, and the finest left in the competition.