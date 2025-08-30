‘I Feel at Home’—Cody Gakpo Signs New Liverpool Contract
Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo has committed his future to the club, signing a new long-term contract.
Gakpo’s existing contract—agreed when he arrived from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023—wasn’t due to expire until 2028, suggesting the Dutchman could be at Anfield for at least another four years. The official length has not been disclosed by the Premier League champions.
To date, Gakpo has made 131 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 42 times.
“It feels amazing to extend the contract here at this beautiful club. I’m very grateful and hopefully I can give back many more beautiful moments,” he told LiverpoolFC.com.
“I feel at home, my family feels at home and that’s also a big decision always. They feel good. I’m very happy at the club, a good group, good teammates, so the life around the football itself is very good and I enjoy every moment of it. I’m very grateful that I can extend.”
Gakpo said that his aim is “obviously trying to win more things,” to add to existing Premier League and Carabao Cup honours.
“I think we have a very good squad at the moment and we’re trying to build on something special again. Obviously last season we won the league, so we have to defend it with the best of our capabilities. We want to also win the Champions League and the other cups, so that’s what we are going for. For me personally, I think I’d like to keep on developing, so every year has to be a better year than the year before. That’s what we’re aiming for.”
Gakpo’s future at Liverpool was arguably under threat during Jürgen Klopp’s final season in charge, substituted into more Premier League games than he started. Those starts increased under Arne Slot in 2024–25, nailing down a more regular place on the left flank. A willingness to sell Luis Díaz to Bayern Munich earlier this summer was another show of faith in Gakpo.