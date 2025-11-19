‘Wisely Spent’—Cole Palmer Makes Change As Chelsea Pencil in Return Date
Cole Palmer has used his time out injured to hit the gym and “noticeably change” his physique, a report has revealed, with Chelsea hoping he can return from two months on the sidelines to feature against Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday, Nov. 25.
The 23-year-old has been battling a groin injury since Chelsea’s successful FIFA Club World Cup campaign, managing just four appearances for the Blues during the 2025–26 season so far.
Palmer has been in the treatment room since aggravating the issue against Manchester United on Sept. 20, with Chelsea deciding then to take their time with the Englishman’s recovery rather than rushing him back into action.
The attacking midfielder, regarded as one of the best in the world in his position, was initially expected to return after the October international break, but Chelsea delayed his comeback until after the November internationals. Now back on the grass at the club’s Cobham training ground, he’s edging closer to a much-anticipated return.
The Telegraph report that the blockbuster battle with Barcelona has been “loosely suggested” as the fixture in which Palmer could make his comeback, with the subsequent clash against Arsenal on Sunday, Nov. 30 in the Premier League serving as a backup date.
Palmer, who has impressed those at Chelsea with his dedication and hard work during his injury layoff, is determined to return to the pitch as swiftly as possible—especially with one eye on Thomas Tuchel’s 2026 FIFA World Cup squad.
Bulked Up Palmer Eager to Earn England Recall
Palmer’s understood to have spent his time out of the team in the gym, improving his overall physique and fitness, while he’s also remained close to Chelsea’s first-team by watching matches in the stands, as well as observing training when he’s not been completing his rehabilitation programme.
His commitment to make a strong comeback for Chelsea partially stems from his eagerness to return to the England team ahead of next summer’s World Cup. Palmer’s featured just once for the Three Lions during Tuchel’s reign and now faces fierce competition for his place.
Tuchel has consistently reiterated the importance of players operating in their preferred roles rather than cramming the starting lineup full of star names, with only one attacking midfielder featuring in his 4-2-3-1 formation.
Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers, a close friend of Palmer’s, has recently been utilised in the role and the returns of Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham to the England squad mean even greater competition for Palmer’s ideal position.
It’s claimed that Palmer is “determined to make up for lost time with his country” and earn a spot on the plane to North America. Rediscovering his mojo and playing consistently in west London is the only route back into Tuchel’s plans.