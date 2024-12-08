Chelsea’s Cole Palmer Makes Premier League History With Penalty-Kick Record
Chelsea forward Cole Palmer scored two penalties in his team’s thrilling 4–3 victory away at Tottenham, while setting a new Premier League record for penalties converted by a player in the competition.
Palmer’s two penalties for Chelsea in the second half means that the 22-year-old has converted all 12 of the penalties he has taken in the Premier League. No other player in the competition’s history who has taken at least 12 penalties has a better conversion rate than Palmer.
Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Touré is the only other player to score more than 10 Premier League penalties with a 100% conversion rate, but the Ivorian only scored 11 spot kicks during his eight years at City from 2010 to 2018.
After firing his first penalty past Tottenham goalkeeper Fraser Forster to get Chelsea’s equalizer, Palmer dispatched his second penalty with an audacious Panenka to chip the ball into the middle of the net to score Chelsea’s fourth goal of the afternoon.
His goals on Sunday against Tottenham brought his league goals tally for the season up to 11 goals in 15 matches with his Chelsea side now sitting in second place, four points behind Liverpool.
Since joining from Manchester City in August 2023 for £40 million, Palmer has scored 36 goals from 62 matches in all competitions, winning the club’s Player of the Year award in his debut campaign as well as the PFA Young Player of the Year.