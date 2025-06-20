Cole Palmer Names Two Inspirations Behind ‘Iconic’ Chelsea Number Change
Cole Palmer revealed two of the players that inspired him to switch to the No. 10 shirt at Chelsea, one of whom is eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi.
The England international took the No. 20 shirt upon first arrival at Stamford Bridge but has changed to the No.10 shirt for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and new Premier League season. The shirt has most recently been worn by Mykahilo Mudryk, who, despite still being at Chelsea, is facing a lengthy suspension after being charged with a doping offence.
Previous incumbents of the fabled Chelsea shirt include Eden Hazard, Juan Mata and Joe Cole, with Palmer hoping to replicate the success they enjoyed in the jersey. However, none of the trio were the inspiration behind him adopting his new number.
When asked which famous No.10s served as role models for him growing up, Palmer replied: “Messi, [was] the big one, [Wayne] Rooney and players like that. It's just an iconic number. I wore No.10 all my life growing up and I just like the number.”
Palmer was also quizzed on taking the number from clubmate Mudryk but admitted he’s yet to speak to the Ukraine international regarding the situation.
“I have not spoken to Misha yet but I will when the time is right,” said the 23-year-old. “It is not really my place to get involved with him at the minute. I will speak to him.”
Palmer was unable to produce quite the same remarkable numbers in 2024–25 as he did during his debut campaign in west London, but he finished the season in improved form after a difficult spell at the turn of the year.
The attacking midfielder will aim to resurrect his 2023–24 performances during the remainder of the Club World Cup and heading into the new Premier League season in August.