Columbus Crew vs. FC Cincinnati: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Two historic rivals that date back before their MLS feud are now two of the best teams in the entire league. When FC Cincinnati visits Columbus Crew on Matchday 14, they do so for one of the most anticipated “Hell is Real” matches ever.
FC Cincinnati come into the matchup after a routine 1–0 win over a struggling Toronto FC side midweek, while Columbus hopes to bounce back after a 1–1 draw with CF Montreal, who are also near the bottom of the Supporters' Shield standings.
Both teams have started strong in 2025, sitting in the top three in the Eastern Conference heading into Rivalry Week. However, their matchup might be the toughest either has had this season.
Brimming with attacking talents of Diego Rossi, Daniel Gazdag, Evander, and Kévin Denkey, Saturday afternoon’s clash could go down as one of the best games in 2025, and that's without mentioning 40-year-old Kei Kamara, who recently debuted for Cincinnati, his 12th MLS club.
"It's going to be an intense game," Crew striker Jacen Russell-Rowe said. "Cincy loves to be on the front foot and it's big rivalry."
Here's everything you need to know before Saturday’s match between Columbus and Cincinnati.
What Time Does Columbus Crew vs. FC Cincinnati kick off?
- Location: Columbus , Ohio
- Stadium: Lower.com Field
- Date: Saturday, May 16
- Kick-off Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT
Columbus Crew vs. FC Cincinnati last five meetings
- Columbus Crew Wins: 2
- FC Cincinnati Wins: 2
- Draws: 1
Current Form (all competitions)
Columbus Crew
FC Cincinnati
CF Montreal 1–1 Columbus Crew - 5/14/2025
Toronto FC 0–1 FC Cincinnati - 5/14/2025
Philadelphia Union 2–2 Columbus Crew - 5/10/2025
FC Cincinnati 2–1 Austin FC - 5/10/2025
Columbus Crew 4–2 Charlotte FC - 5/3/2025
New York City FC 1–0 FC Cincinnati - 5/3/2025
Columbus Crew 2–1 San Jose Earthquakes - 4/26/2025
FC Cincinnati 2–1 Sporting KC - 4/26/2025
Columbus Crew 0–1 Inter Miami CF - 4/19/2025
Chicago Fire FC 2–3 FC Cincinnati - 4/19/2025
How to watch Columbus Crew vs. FC Cincinnati on TV
Country
Channel
USA and Worldwide
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
FC Cincinnati Team News
FC Cincinnati are atop MLS heading into the weekend and have won seven of their last eight games, heading into Saturday night’s clash.
After moving on from Luciano Acosta in the offseason, this year has been all about the flourishing attacking partnership between playmaker Evander and striker Denkey, both of whom have seven goals in the regular season.
While Cincinnati dropped four straight rivalry matches against the Crew between 2020 and 2023, they have since found their stride in the Hell is Real Derby, including a 2–1 win last season, their first on the road.
FC Cincinnati and manager Pat Noonan also received good news on Friday. After dealing with injuries, forward Luca Orellano and defender Matt Miazga are expected to be available for selection.
“I think it's two good teams that have a mutual respect for each other,” Noonan said ahead of the match. “At times, you can see real hatred in rivalries. When you watch this game played out the last couple of years, I think there's a good intensity but not a reckless intensity."
FC Cincinnati Predicted Lineup vs. Columbus Crew
FC Cincinnati Predicted Lineup vs. Columbus Crew (3-4-1-2): Celentano; Flores, Robinson, Hadebe; Smith, Bucha, Anunga, Yedlin; Evander; Denkey, Valenzuela
Columbus Crew Team News
The Crew enter the match just two points behind Cincinnati, hoping to put themselves atop the Eastern Conference and return to winning after a pair of draws against the Philadelphia Union and CF Montreal.
Despite significant roster turnover this season, the Crew have quickly responded and rekindled their identity under manager Wilfried Nancy, with Jacen Russell-Rowe, Daniel Gazdag and Diego Rossi leading the attack.
At the same time, Max Arfsten, Darlington Nagbe, and Dylan Chambost's consistent standout play in midfield has allowed the Crew to stay true to Nancy’s tactical plans, keeping an attacking flair with a stingy defense, which has allowed just 13 goals this season.
So far this season, Rossi has taken on more attacking responsibility and leads the team with six goals, with Russell-Rowe, a Canadian international, not far behind with five. In net, U.S. men’s national team goalkeeper Patrick Schulte has kept two clean sheets.
Columbus Crew Predicted Lineup vs. FC Cincinnati
Columbus Crew Predicted Lineup vs. FC Cincinnati (3-4-3): Schulte; Moreira, Zawadzki, Cheberko; Farsi, Chambost, Nagbe, Arfsten; Russell-Rowe, Gazdag, Rossi
Columbus Crew vs. FC Cincinnati Score Prediction
Both teams are filled with attacking talent and have showed well defensively this season. Although Cincinnati has found some road luck as of late, Columbus will have the advantage in this match, which could bring quite a few chances for both sides.
Prediction: Columbus Crew 2–2 FC Cincinnati