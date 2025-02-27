Concacaf Champions Cup 2025: Finalized Rosters and Top Players to Watch
The first round of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup is nearly complete, with 15 of the 16 teams for the next stage confirmed.
From Major League Soccer, Inter Miami, Los Angeles FC, the Seattle Sounders, and FC Cincinnati advanced past the first round, while LA Galaxy and Columbus Crew had already secured spots in the round of 16 by winning last season's MLS Cup and Leagues Cup, respectively.
Joining them are top clubs from across North America, including teams from Liga MX, Liga FPD, and the Jamaica Premier League.
The only unresolved matchup is Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Deportivo Saprissa, with the Canadian side trailing 2-1 after the first leg.
Ahead of the round of 16 fixtures, set to take place between March 4 and March 13, we've highlighted the key players to watch from each of the remaining teams.
A comprehensive list of every team's full roster can be found here.
MLS Teams & Key Players
Columbus Crew
- Steven Moreira (DF)
- Darlington Nagbe (MF)
- Diego Rossi (FW)
Having lost both Cucho Hernández and Christian Ramirez in the summer, Diego Rossi now shoulders most of the attacking responsibility for Columbus Crew. Meanwhile, full-back Steven Moreira—the 2024 MLS Defender of the Year—will play a crucial role in defense.
FC Cincinnati
- DeAndre Yedlin (DF)
- Evander (MF)
- Kevin Denkey (FW)
FC Cincinnati made two major signings in the offseason, bringing in midfielder Evander from the Portland Timbers and striker Kevin Denkey from Belgian side Cercle Brugge. Both are expected to be key players this season.
Denkey, who joined for a club-record $16.2 million, has hit the ground running with three goals in his first three games.
Inter Miami
- Federico Redondo (MF)
- Lionel Messi (FW)
- Luis Suarez (FW)
Lionel Messi will, of course, be the main player to watch for Inter Miami in the Champions Cup. The Argentine has already made a strong start to the competition, scoring twice in Miami's 4-1 aggregate win over Sporting Kansas City in the first round.
Federico Redondo, son of Real Madrid legend Fernando Redondo, will also be a key player for the Herons in midfield.
Los Angeles FC
- Marco Delgado (MF)
- Denis Bouanga (FW)
- Cengiz Ünder (FW)
LAFC signed Turkey international Cengiz Ünder as its third Designated Player last week. Though he has yet to make his debut, the 27-year-old winger—who boasts 66 goals and 46 assists in 343 professional matches—is expected to be a key star for Steve Cherundolo's side moving forward.
LA Galaxy
- Mathias Jørgensen (DF)
- Marco Reus (MF)
- Gabriel Pec (FW)
With star man Riqui Puig still sidelined due to injury, the pressure will be on Marco Reus—now playing as an attacking midfielder rather than a forward—to step up and provide goals and assists in the Spaniard's absence.
Brazilian forward Gabriel Pec, who recorded 21 goals and 18 assists last season as the Galaxy won the MLS Cup, should help ease the burden.
Seattle Sounders
- Yeimar Gómez Andrade (DF)
- Pedro de la Vega (FW)
- Jesús Ferreira (FW)
After a challenging first season in Seattle, Pedro de la Vega, the Sounders' $7.5 million record signing, has made an impressive start to this season in the Champions Cup. He scored twice in Seattle's 6-2 aggregate win over Antigua GFC in round one.
Liga MX Teams & Key Players
Club América
- Sebastián Cáceres (DF)
- Brian Rodríguez (FW)
- Henry Martín (FW)
Club América has dominated Liga MX, winning three consecutive titles—the 2023/24 Apertura and Clausura, followed by the 2024/25 Apertura—making it a formidable contender in the Champions Cup.
The team is spearheaded by the legendary Henry Martín, who has already tallied 10 goals and nine assists this season.
Cruz Azul
- Willer Ditta (DF)
- Luka Romero (MF)
- Giorgos Giakoumakis (FW)
Luka Romero was once dubbed the "new Messi" during his rise to stardom as a teenager with Spanish side RCD Mallorca. After unsuccessful spells at Lazio and AC Milan, he joined Cruz Azul in January 2025 and has made an impressive start to life back in his home country.
C.D. Guadalajara
- Luis Romo (MF)
- Alan Pulido (FW)
- Javier Hernández (FW)
C.D. Guadalajara is led by two veteran strikers, each bringing their own unique style and experience. Javier Hernández, with years of Premier League experience, is a clinical finisher in the box, while Alan Pulido, back for his second stint at the club, excels at holding up play and linking attacks from deeper positions.
Monterrey
- Sergio Ramos (DF)
- Sergio Canales (MF)
- Jesús Corona (FW)
Monterrey is arguably the most star-studded team in Liga MX, featuring several former European standouts, including Sergio Canales, Jesús Corona, Óliver Torres, and Lucas Ocampos. Their newest and biggest addition is Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos, who joined the club in February.
Tigres UANL
- Javier Aquino (DF)
- Diego Lainez (FW)
- André-Pierre Gignac (FW)
Tigres UANL are headed by club legend and former France international André-Pierre Gignac, who has scored 219 goals in 406 games for the club since 2015, including 23 in all competitions last season.
Pumas UNAM
- Rubén Duarte (DF)
- José Caicedo (MF)
- Ignacio Pussetto (FW)
Pumas UNAM has faced a tough start to the second half of the 2024/25 Liga MX season, winning just three of their nine games in the Clausura so far. However, winger Ignacio Pussetto has been a standout performer, scoring four goals.
Other Teams & Key Players
Alajuelense
- Bryan Oviedo (DF)
- Celso Borges (MF)
- Joel Campbell (FW)
Alajuelense, of Costa Rica's Liga FPD, boasts two former Premier League stars in its squad: defender Bryan Oviedo, who played for Sunderland and Everton, and forward Joel Campbell, best known for his time at Arsenal.
Cavalier F.C.
- Richard King (DF)
- Dwayne Atkinson (MF)
- Jalmaro Calvin (FW)
Jamaica Premier League side Cavalier F.C. secured their spot in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup by winning the 2024 Caribbean Cup. Forward Dwayne Atkinson played a key role, finishing as the tournament’s joint second-top scorer with six goals.
C.S. Herediano
- Keyner Brown (DF)
- Elías Aguilar (MF)
- Marcel Hernández (FW)
C.S. Herediano advanced to the Champions Cup round of 16 by defeating MLS side Real Salt Lake. Midfielder Elías Aguilar and winger Randy Vega both found the net in a 2-1 aggregate victory.