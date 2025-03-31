Concacaf Champions Cup Rankings: Which MLS, Liga MX Teams Are Most Likely to Win?
After two weeks off and an international break, the Concacaf Champions Cup is set to return this week for the quarterfinal round. It will feature four MLS sides and four Liga MX sides battling for continental supremacy.
Each remaining club, facing each other in two-leg affairs, has made a deep run in the competition before and will be looking to add a piece of silverware to their 2025 campaigns.
But, as the tournament enters the final eight, which clubs might be poised to take it all? Sports Illustrated ranks the teams in order of which might take home the trophy.
Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals
- LAFC vs. Inter Miami CF
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Pumas
- Club América vs. Cruz Azul
- Tigres vs. LA Galaxy
Sports Illustrated Concacaf Champions Cup Power Rankings
8. LA Galaxy
Winless in their first six games of the 2025 MLS season, LA Galaxy have officially set the mark for the worst start to a campaign for a reigning MLS Cup Champion.
While head coach Greg Vanney will undoubtedly try to iron his team out and put in a reasonable effort against Tigres, they simply don’t have the quality, health, or cohesiveness to challenge this season.
A surprise would re-ignite the club’s fortunes, but taking down Tigres is a massive task for any MLS club, let alone one struggling in their own league.
7. LAFC
LAFC might have a chance to qualify for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, but making it to the next round of the Concacaf Champions Cup will be a massive challenge as they take on Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami CF.
LAFC lost 3–2 to expansion side San Diego FC on Matchday 6 of MLS and were forced to play key attacking player Denis Bouanga centrally instead of his usual spot on the wing due to injuries to Jeremy Ebobisse and Olivier Giroud.
In other years, LAFC might fancy themselves to win a Champions Cup, but their form in 2025 would make any deep run a massive surprise.
6. Pumas UNAM
Pumas haven’t had an enjoyable season in Liga MX so far. They're struggling for points and sit 10th after 13 games in the Liga MX Clausura.
They haven’t faced the most challenging opponents in the Concacaf Champions Cup either and have not looked convincing in their wins, as they eliminated Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC and Costa Rica’s L.D Alajuelense.
With three losses in their last five games, it’s a poor time for Pumas, and they don’t have an easy quarterfinal task against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
5. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Vancouver Whitecaps FC find themselves atop the MLS Western Conference heading into the quarterfinals and take on a Pumas side that has struggled for form and consistency through the Clausura season.
Although the Whitecaps have slowed down after winning their first four MLS games of the season, they showed their qualities with a rotated squad in eliminating CF Monterrey in the Round of 16. They will also likely get talismanic midfielder Ryan Gauld back from injury in time for the second leg.
The Canadian club qualified for the Concacaf Champions League semifinals in 2017 before falling to Tigres and could be favored against Pumas in this round. And then, who knows, they could topple a fellow MLS side in Inter Miami CF or LAFC.
4. Tigres UANL
No club has it easier in the Champions Cup quarterfinals than Tigres, who will face a struggling LA Galaxy side that has failed to win any of its six MLS games in 2025.
While Tigres would have wanted to finish higher than fourth after 13 games in the Liga MX Clasura season, the less-than-ideal campaign could have allowed them to rest players and focus their efforts on the continental competition.
Juan Brunetta leads the team with six goals in 13 games. They will have the talent and tactical advantage on the Galaxy while also likely having home-like support in the away leg at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Advancing past the Galaxy should be simple enough. However, the more significant test would be one of Cruz Azul or Club América in the semifinal round.
3. Cruz Azul
If Cruz Azul is to make a deep run, it’s not going to be easy. They first have to take down Club América and then look to a matchup with either the struggling LA Galaxy or Tigres.
While a matchup with the still winless Galaxy would favor the Mexican side, a Tigres clash could be a heated contest that either side could win.
Getting past América will be a massive challenge, but the club has three wins in their last five games and have been one of the stronger sides through 13 matches in the Clausura season.
They dominated Seattle Sounders FC in the last round and have recent league wins against Chivas de Guadalajara and Atlético San Luis, but their Champions Cup quarterfinal presents a tougher test than the semifinal would.
2. Club América
Sitting atop Liga MX on 30 points through 13 games, Club América are enjoying every part of their football right now.
Led by five goals from Alejandro Zendejas, Victor Davila and Álvaro Fidalgo, and buoyed by elite goalkeeping from Luis Angel Malágon, they will challenge any team in the Champions Cup and won’t have to face the potential of Inter Miami until a final.
With seven Concacf Champions Cup titles in their history, Club América knows how to handle the competition alongside Liga MX play. They would likely want to seal another title win ahead of a potential FIFA Club World Cup qualifying playoff match against LAFC.
Their quarter final opponents, Cruz Azul, sit fifth in Liga MX and won’t be an easy challenge. However, they are undoubtedly a beatable opponent for a side that has looked dominant through the first portion of the 2025 Clausura season.
1. Inter Miami CF
No team has looked as good as Inter Miami CF has in MLS this season, and the Herons are coming off a 2–1 win over their only potential challengers, the Philadelphia Union, on Matchday 6 of league play.
While Lionel Messi hasn’t made many trips this season, he is expected to travel for the Champions Cup away leg to LAFC as they open their quarterfinal matchup. Even though he might not play, continental competitions matter to the four-time UEFA Champions League winner.
Even without him, though, Miami are the heavy favorite in the matchup and should swiftly make work of an LAFC side that has not looked good defensively in recent games and is struggling for attacking firepower outside of Denis Bouanga.
If Miami do make their way past LAFC, they would meet one of Vancouver Whitecaps FC or Pumas in the semifinal and likely be a favorite there as well. With how things have gone so far this season, there’s little reason to think they aren’t the favorites to win the Champions Cup in 2025.