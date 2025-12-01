Concerning Christian Pulisic Injury Setback Spells Trouble for AC Milan, USMNT
Question marks surround Christian Pulisic’s fitness ahead of AC Milan’s upcoming clash with Lazio in the Coppa Italia after the U.S. men’s national team captain returned to the sidelines at the weekend.
The 27-year-old was left out of Massimiliano Allegri’s squad for the Rossoneri’s Serie A clash with Lazio on Saturday due to a mild muscle strain he picked up in training. Milan went on to win the match 1–0 thanks to a winner from Rafael Leão, but Pulisic’s setback overshadowed the celebrations.
With a trip to Rome coming in just three days for the Italian giants, Allegri is left sweating over the status of his team’s leading goalscorer. Milan’s bout with Lazio—this time in the Coppa Italia—on Thursday evening becomes an even bigger challenge should Pulisic miss out yet again.
The American star only just returned from a hamstring injury he suffered during the October international break that kept him sidelined for nearly a month. Pulisic marked his first start in seven weeks by bagging the winner in the Derby della Madonnina on Nov. 23.
Yet the thrilling return was seemingly short lived, with Pulisic now back on the treatment table. The injury blow is the last thing the Rossoneri need amid their charge for the Italian crown; Milan currently sit atop the Serie A standings, level on points with defending champions Napoli.
Mauricio Pochettino Anxiously Awaits Pulisic Update
Although the USMNT are not slated to play another match until the March international window, Mauricio Pochettino will be just as eager as Allegri to receive an update on Pulisic.
With the 2026 FIFA World Cup just seven months away, the fitness of the Stars and Stripes’ best player is of the utmost concern. If the USMNT wants to make a deep run throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico next summer, it needs its talisman fully fit and in fine form.
Pulisic already has 10 goal contributions in 14 appearances for club and country this season. The forward has even led the Serie A Golden Boot race despite his limited minutes.
If Pulisic keeps suffering setbacks, though, he risks a greater long-term injury that could spell disaster for both Milan and the USMNT.