Copa America Final Delayed As Fans Enter Hard Rock Stadium Without Tickets
The start time of the Copa America Final on Sunday evening was pushed back following a security breach at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium in which fans were able break in through one of the main entrances more than one hour prior to kickoff.
Chaos ensued at the stadium, with waves of unticketed fans accessing the grounds through various means, including climbing over fences and shoving through gates. Multiple reports indicated that fans could be seen receiving medical treatment near the entrance of the stadium.
The stadium went into a brief lockdown and players from Argentina and Colombia were escorted off the pitch during their warmups.
Hard Rock Stadium issued a statement regarding the incident and delayed start time of Sunday's final, and urged fans without tickets to exit the venue.
"In anticipation of tonight's Copa America Final, thousands of fans without tickets attempted to forcibly enter the stadium, putting other fans, security and law enforcement officers at extreme risk. Security has shut the gates in order to control the entry process at a much slower rate and ensure everyone is kept safe.
"As a result, tonight's match start time has been delayed until further notice to accommodate for ticketed fans to be able to safely enter the stadium."
Kickoff time continued to be pushed back as the stadium worked to get a handle on the chaotic situation. As of writing, the game is set to get underway at 9:20 p.m. ET, though further delays could still occur.