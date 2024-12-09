Copa Del Rey 2024-25 Third Round Fixtures: Full List
The Copa del Rey 2024–25 third round fixtures are officially set.
The second round of Spain's oldest soccer competition concluded with 28 teams punching their tickets to the round of 32. Although most of the matches were fairly straightforward, a few produced upsets no one saw coming. UD Logroñes eliminated Girona in a penalty shootout while La Liga's Alavés and Espanyol also crashed out of the tournament.
Real Madrid, Barcelona, Athletic Bilbao and Mallorca did not have to play in the competition's two opening rounds as the four representatives of the Spanish Super Cup, unfolding in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The four teams rounded out the qualified clubs awaiting their opponents for the third round.
The Copa del Rey 2024–25 third round draw confirmed the 16 matchups coming in the new year.
Copa del Rey 2024–25 Third Round Fixtures
- UD Barbastro vs. FC Barcelona
- Pontevedra vs. Real Mallorca
- CD Minera vs. Real Madrid
- UD Logroñes vs. Athletic Bilbao
- Marbella FC vs. Atlético Madrid
- Ourense CF vs. Real Valladolid
- SD Ponferradina vs. Real Sociedad
- Granada vs. Getafe
- Huesca vs. Real Betis
- Racing Santander vs. Celta Vigo
- Racing Ferrol vs. Rayo Vallecano
- Almeria vs. Sevilla FC
- Eldense vs. Valencia CF
- Elche CF vs. Las Palmas
- Cartagena vs. Leganes
- Tenerife vs. Osasuna
Both Real Madrid and Barcelona will face opponents from the fourth division of Spanish soccer. Los Blancos play Minera, a team that surprisingly eliminated Alavés last round. Barcelona, meanwhile, will play Barbastro for the second consecutive year. The Catalans just barely walked away with a 2–3 victory last time the two teams met.
The reigning Copa del Rey champions, Athletic Bilbao will face UD Logroñes, a side that kept a clean sheet against Girona in the second round despite the Catalans mustering 17 shots.
The competition resumes at the start of the new year.