Could Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi leave Toronto FC?
When Toronto FC signed Italian winger Lorenzo Insigne, few fanbases could have been happier.
For a TFC supporter, bringing in the former Napoli star who had just come off winning Euro 2020 was a dream, especially given the heights another diminutive Italian, Sebastian Giovinco, hit in his time with The Reds.
In 2025, though, few want him around the club. The 33-year-old only started 17 matches in 2024, scoring four times while pulling up on his hamstring more often than not, all on a $15.4 million per year Designated Player contract.
After parting ways with head coach John Herdman and missing the MLS Cup playoffs for four seasons, Toronto FC are looking to return to contention under new manager Robin Fraser.
However, with Insigne, that may not be possible. They’ve tried to move him, and there are reports that Turkey’s Beşiktaş and Spain’s Real Valladolid were in talks, but two weeks before the season, he’s still with the Canadian outfit.
Maybe not for long, though?
Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment president Keith Pelley has repeatedly said, “Everything is on the table,” a statement backed up by TFC general manager Jason Hernandez regarding his entire roster, including Insigne and fellow Italian Designated Player Federico Bernardeschi, who has been better but not lived up to his $7.5 million salary.
According to a report from Neil Davidson of The Canadian Press, Hernandez went a step further at a season ticket holder event, adding: "Certainly [they are] two players that are under contract. Is there a world where not both of those players are under contract to start the season? Yes, there is a world where that is the assessment."
The timing makes things challenging for Toronto, though, with several transfer windows worldwide slamming shut. Turkey remains an option through Feb. 11, and other clubs could also consider a move, but it appears unlikely.
Toronto has completed the first part of its preseason in Marbella, Spain. Insigne has played in some matches, but often with a second-choice group, and he looks to be far from getting the nearly guaranteed minutes he’s had since arriving.
They are now in Palm Beach, Fla., for the final stage of preseason preperations.
What will Toronto FC do?
While the club knows it won’t be able to rely on Insigne, it could consider other options before the start of the 2025 MLS season.
Buying out the Italian forward is an option, but a pricey one. Alternatively, the club could keep him around and make a move in the new MLS cash-for-player system, paying another club in the league a transfer fee for a proven player.
However, Hernandez would have to commit to a roster-building structure of two Designated Players and up to four U-22 Initiative players or Designated Players and three U-22 Initiative players.
Currently, TFC has three Designated Players: Insigne, Bernardeschi and Canadian fullback Richie Laryea. The latter is likely the only one somewhat attractive to trade within the league. However, any acquiring team would have to maintain those players’ DP status should they pay straight cash for them. However, Toronto could switch Laryea off a Designated Player contract with Targeted Allocation Money.
So far this offseason, the club has only added Canadian winger Theo Corbeanu while ironing out their coaching staff under Fraser.
TFC open the 2025 MLS season on the road against D.C. United on Feb. 22.