Could Lorenzo Insigne Play for Toronto FC This Weekend?
Toronto FC are still seeking their first win of the 2025 MLS season, but could it come with a season debut for former Italian international Lorenzo Insigne?
Since joining Toronto FC in 2022, he’s been a maligned midfielder, with his contract paying him over $15 million per season, quickly becoming one the most infamous in MLS history.
After struggling through injuries and tempered matches through 2023 and 2024 under head coaches Bob Bradley and John Herdman, the 2020 European Champion has been demoted from the matchday squad under Robin Fraser.
He hasn’t yet featured on the road for Toronto FC in three matches. For Saturday, though, he remains available for selection.
As the club returned to train on the BMO Field pitch on Friday ahead of their home opener against the Chicago Fire FC, Insigne participated fully in practice and could be available in front of their home supporters.
While he may be able to add an extra spark in limited minutes, the likelihood of making a significant impact is negligible. In 23 matches in 2024, he played just 1356 minutes and seldom put in a defensive, high-paced effort. He also did not provide the highlight attacking moments he was once known for.
In the offseason, there were reports that the club attempted to buy the remaining years on his contract and lined up potential moves to Italy, Turkey, and Spain. Still, Insigne’s camp reportedly rejected all offers, opting to stay on at Toronto and play limited minutes.
Since playing sporadically in preseason, the 33-year-old has participated in most home training sessions but has not done as much as travelling with the team.
By bringing him into a match or even the matchday squad, the club would be distancing themselves from their new outlook and re-inviting some of the chaos that enthralled the team over the last several seasons rather than continuing to develop into a new era.
BMO Field Conditions a Question
Given Insigne’s history of soft tissue injuries, the BMO Field pitch could also be the reason for holding him out.
Toronto experienced record snowfalls in February and the stadium is located on the edge of Lake Ontario, and the surface often blocks frigid winds from the water. While the grounds crew has made the surface playable for Saturday’s match, it may not be the perfect conditions Insigne would need to reach a suitable level.
“It's not in great shape, I don't think. It's winter in Toronto, right,” said head coach Robin Fraser. “Give the grounds crew credit... It looks decent and playable. But we also know what this winter has been like, and I do think it'll chop up a little bit as we go.”
Also missing for Toronto will be Canadian international right-back Richie Laryea, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury. Nevertheless, TFC will don their red kits for the first time and look for their first victory in the 2025 MLS season after a draw against D.C. United and losses to FC Cincinnati and Orlando City SC.