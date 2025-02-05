Could Wrexham's Ryan Reynolds Buy This MLS Club?
Could Ryan Reynolds be in the market to buy an MLS club?
Already a co-owner of popular English third-division side Wrexham A.F.C., the Canadian Hollywood star could have a chance to buy his hometown club, the Vancouver Whitecaps.
In December, the Whitecaps announced that the current ownership group, consisting of NBA legend Steve Nash and Canadian business leaders Greg Kerfoot, Jeff Mallet, and Steve Luzco was searching for new ownership.
Kerfoot first acquired the Whitecaps in 2002 and formed the current ownership group in 2008 before the Whitecaps began in MLS in 2011.
While the MLS club's initial expansion fee was $30 million in 2009, Forbes valued the Whitecaps at $420 million in February 2024, ranking them 28th out of 29 MLS teams. Sportico valued the club at $470 million.
It would be pricey and well above the $2.5 million Reynolds and Rob McElhenney put up to buy Wrexham.
But the Deadpool star tried buying a Canadian sports franchise before when he led a group of investors in a brief effort to purchase the NHL’s Ottawa Senators. He’s also already added more football clubs investing in Liga MX’s Club Necaxa and now Colombia’s La Equidad alongside actor Eva Longoria and baseball star Justin Verlander.
To this point, Reynolds has not commented on whether he’s interested in dipping his toe into MLS. However, Whitecaps fans and the Caps' social media have clamoured for his attention as Wrexham’s successful season continues after a preseason match against the Vancouver side.
Canadian dollar proves challenging
The Whitecaps have been clear on their intention and hope to stay in Vancouver and keep the 51-year-old club alive for another era. However, the club does not own BC Place Stadium and has no lease past 2025. Previous efforts to build a soccer-specific, club-owned stadium have also been futile.
In addition to a potential looming tariff war between Canada and the United States and the dipping Canadian dollar, the Whitecaps are not in an enviable position for any investor looking to make a quick profit or break even.
“My only expectation and our plan is this team is here for a long time, and the team will do even better here,” said Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster. “We’re looking for somebody who is ambitious, is passionate, who’s committed, and who wants to lead the club into the next decade in Vancouver.”
The dream local billionaire
Vancouver has several billionaires who could afford to buy the Whitecaps, but whether they are interested in sports or investing in the club is different. Lululemon founder Chip Wilson lives in the city and has a reported net worth of $7.7 billion.
Similarly, Joseph Tsai, founder of Alibaba, is Canadian and has a reported net worth of $10.5 billion while already owning part of LAFC.
Them, or others, could be lured to join Reynolds in a bid, but it’s unlikely.
Could an overseas club see potential in Whitecaps FC?
This might be the dream scenario for the Whitecaps. Work out a deal with a global football group, like New York City FC have done with Manchester City, or the New York Red Bulls with Reb Bull Football Group.
There are precedents in Canada, too, with Atlético Madrid owning Atlético Ottawa in the Canadian Premier League. Even in the same province, CPL side Pacific FC has a strategic partnership with Bundesliga side VFL Bochum, although not part of the same ownership group.
While it could lead to a rebrand, it would achieve the goal of keeping MLS in Vancouver.
Is American relocation in the cards?
It’s not inevitable, but the Whitecaps moving from Vancouver to an American market seems most realistic. Although MLS will be wary of approaching a similar situation to Columbus Crew SC and Anthony Precourt’s initial desire to move them to Austin before purchasing an expansion club, moving the ‘Caps south could be enticing for the league.
Las Vegas has previously been rumored to want an MLS club, and given the success of the NHL and NFL in the market, it would make sense.
For Vancouver sports fans, though, with the NBA Vancouver Grizzlies leaving for Memphis in 2001.