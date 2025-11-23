Craziest MLS Playoff Game Ever? Son Heung-min Goes From Hero to Villain in Historic Clash
Over 53,000 fans packed into BC Place as the Vancouver Whitecaps made MLS history, beating LAFC on penalty kicks to qualify for the MLS Cup playoffs Western Conference final for the first time in club history.
Mathiás Laborda scored the winning penalty kick for the Whitecaps, sealing the victory after his side surrendered a 2–0 lead through a Son Heung-min brace, which included a perfect curling free-kick in the 95th minute to force extra time.
While LAFC hit the post three times in extra time and played the final minutes against nine Vancouver players nine due to a red card to Tristan Blackmon and an injury to Belal Halbouni, the fortunes still fell Vancouver’s way.
Now, Vancouver advances to the Western Conference Final for the first time in club history and will either host Minnesota United or visit San Diego FC for a chance to advance to MLS Cup.
Here’s how everything went down in one of the wildest matches in MLS history.
0’ – 53,957 Pack BC Place
The Whitecaps broke their MLS-era attendance record with a crowd of 53,957 for the Western Conference semifinal and each fan had a rally towel, creating some spellbinding scenes prematch and throughout the game.
The attendance number beat the 53,837 they had in May for the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal against Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami.
39’ – A Rare Goalkeeper Assist
The Whitecaps were the controlling side in the first half but struggled to create many opportunities from their possession. While they limited LAFC’s ability to counter as they would have hoped, it took some classic route one soccer for the Whitecaps to break the deadlock.
Goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka made history as he served up a long ball to forward Emmanuel Sabbi, who chipped LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris in the 40th minute for the opening goal. It marked just the third time in MLS Cup playoff history that a goalkeeper picked up an assist.
45+1’ – Berhalter, Müller and Laborda Make it 2–0
Sebastian Berhalter came into the match off stellar form with the U.S. men’s national team and continued his set-piece prowess with a perfectly placed corner kick to the head of Thomas Müller near the end of the first half. The German legend couldn’t beat Lloris, but Laborda was there to finish the rebound.
It looked like everything was going to go easy for the Whitecaps.
60’ – Son Heung-min Finds a Goal
The Whitecaps had silenced Son Heung-min and Denis Bouanga through the first half, but the South Korean superstar got himself on the scoresheet at the hour mark, pushing the ball past a mess of Whitecaps defenders who threw their bodies on the line.
78’ – Lloris’s Game-Saving Stop
If the Whitecaps had gone back up to a two-goal lead with 12 minutes to play, it likely would have been game over. Lloris stood tall as Tristan Blackmon fired his shot right into him after another exquisite free-kick from Behalter.
90+2’ – Tristan Blackmon Red Card
The Whitecaps dropped down to 10 men late as USMNT defender Tristan Blackmon picked up a red card with a second yellow. Chants of “ref, you suck,” swarmed from the BC Place crowd.
90+5’ – Son Heung-min’s Moment
Son Heung-min was a record signing for LAFC at $26.5 million to break the MLS incoming transfer fee. With his curling free kick in the dying moments of their season, he made it look as though it was worth every penny. A clutch moment... for now.
Extra Time – Müller’s Night Ends
Down to 10 men and in a grueling game through 90, Whitecaps manager Jesper Sørensen opted to take out Müller for homegrown midfielder Jeevan Badwal, leaving him without any more substitutes heading into extra time.
110’ – Whitecaps Fall to Nine
Already with a red card, the Whitecaps fell down to nine players with 10 minutes remaining in extra time as center back Belal Halbouni suffered an injury and could not continue.
115’ – How Did LAFC Not Win?
With a two-man advantage for 10 minutes, LAFC still couldn’t see out a victory. David Martínez fired a shot into Takaoka which ricocheted off the crossbar, only for Bouanga to ring his second attempt off the woodwork as well. Moments later, Bouanga’s cross skipped along the goal line, but nobody was there to tap in.
Penalties – Son, Delgado Falter
After his clutch moment earlier, Son couldn’t live up to the hype in the penalty shootout. He fired his opening attempt off the post, before his teammate Mark Delgado did the same. It went all five rounds, and Lloris came up with a big save, but Laborda finished off the night with his history-making marker.
What’s Next?
The year is over for LAFC and manager Steve Cherundolo’s tenure has come to a close. For the Whitecaps, they finally got past LAFC after losing to the Black and Gold in the playoffs in 2023 and 2024. All eyes to the Conference Final for Vancouver.