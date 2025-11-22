Eight USMNT Players to Watch in the MLS Cup Playoff Conference Semifinals
Eight U.S. men’s national team players enter the spotlight this weekend as the MLS Cup playoff conference semifinals take place.
While superstars like Lionel Messi, Thomas Müller, and Son Heung-min headline the weekend, key USMNT contributors rejoin their teams on the road to MLS Cup in December.
Names that have stood out on the international stage like Alex Freeman and Max Arfsten might be out of the postseason, but there are still players looking to fight for a 2026 World Cup roster spot and the ultimate North American prize.
Sports Illustrated takes you through the USMNT players to watch in MLS postseason action.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Sebastian Berhalter, Brian White, Tristan Blackmon
- Game: Vancouver Whitecaps vs. LAFC
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 22
- Location: BC Place (Vancouver)
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT
Sebastian Berhalter is coming off a performance that may have carved him out a spot on the 2026 World Cup roster. After a brilliant set-piece goal and assist in the 5–1 win over Uruguay to end 2025, Berhalter heads into the Western Conference semifinal against Son’s LAFC with plenty of confidence.
Whitecaps leading scorer Brian White and MLS Defender of the Year Tristan Blackmon are both set to return from injury.
Berhalter could link up with Müller in midfield, who he has formed a tight-knit friendship with since August.
“I think honestly we both have ... a very competitive spirit,” Berhalter told MLS. “We just kind of get each other going, and it’s fun. Someone like that, coming in and wanting to win everything in training and wanting to be the best, it sets the tone for everyone around you. It’s awesome having him in the locker room.”
LAFC: Timothy Tillman
Timothy Tillman comes into the match off a start in the standout performance against Uruguay. He played 75 minutes and created two chances in a box-to-box role.
He has been one of the most consistent LAFC players this season, starting 29 of his 32 appearances.
New York City FC: Matt Freese
- Game: Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 23
- Location: Subaru Park (Chester, P.A.)
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT
Matt Freese wasn’t able to keep every shot out of the net with the USMNT in the November window, surrendering goals in wins against Paraguay and Uruguay. Yet, he looks to be the favorite for the starting job heading into a World Cup year.
Freese has been one of the best goalkeepers in the Eastern Conference this season, and gives No. 5 seed NYCFC a legitimate chance to upset the Supporters’ Shield-winning Philadelphia Union.
FC Cincinnati: Miles Robinson, Roman Celentano
- Game: FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 23
- Location: TQL Stadium (Cincinnati)
- Time: 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT
FC Cincinnati turn to USMNT defender Miles Robinson and goalkeeper Roman Celentano as they look to stifle Inter Miami.
Robinson played 90 minutes in the 2–1 win over Paraguay in the penultimate USMNT match of 2025, amassing eight caps with manager Mauricio Pochettino’s squad over the year.
With 29 starts in 29 appearances at the club level, he has been a critical part of the Knifey Lions’ defensive efforts. He should start at the back alongside Alvas Powell and Teenage Hadebe.
Celentano, meanwhile, had several call-ups this year and looks to be a 2026 backup contender.
In the last meeting between these two sides at TQL Stadium, Robinson record seven defensive contributions and Celentano had two saves as Cincinnati dominated Miami 3–0.
San Diego FC: Luca de la Torre
- Game: San Diego FC vs. Minnesota United
- Date: Monday, Nov. 24
- Location: Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego)
- Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT
San Diego FC enjoyed a stellar inaugural season in MLS and will look to qualify for the Western Conference final when they take on Minnesota United at Snapdragon Stadium.
Luca de la Torre was not part of the most recent USMNT camp, but accrued eight caps in 2025. His last came in October in a 2–0 win against Japan. A victory that jumpstarted the Mauricio Pochettino era.
De la Torre has scored five goals and two assists in 30 MLS games.
He started on the bench in each of San Diego’s three games in the first round against the Portland Timbers recording 54 minutes in total.