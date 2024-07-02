Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Blunt Statement on His Euros Future With Portugal
Portugal soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo announced on Tuesday that this year’s European Championship in Germany will be the last of his career.
Ronaldo, who is currently playing in his record-breaking sixth-career European Championship, confirmed what many have suspected as he opened up about his Euros future with Portugal.
“Without a doubt it’s the last Euro [for me], of course it is,” Ronaldo told Portugal TV’s RTP. “But I’m not emotional about that. I’m moved by everything that football entails, by the enthusiasm I have for the game, the enthusiasm I see in the fans, having my family here, people’s passion… It’s not about leaving the world of football. What else is there for me to do or win?”
Ronaldo, 39, made his international debut with Portugal in 2003. The former Real Madrid striker won the European Championship in 2016, marking what is arguably Ronaldo’s most impressive career achievement at the international level. He has not won a World Cup, though he could have one more opportunity at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, at which point he will be 41 years old.
Portugal is set to face No. 2-ranked France in the Euro 2024 quarterfinals after beating Slovenia on penalties on Monday. Ronaldo has yet to score a goal in the tournament—his best chance came on a spot-kick against Slovenia which was saved in extra time. Euro 2024 is the first time in Ronaldo’s career that he failed to score in the group stage of a major tournament.
If Ronaldo does find the back of the net in Germany, he would become the oldest goalscorer in Euros history, eclipsing Croatian star Luka Modric’s record set last Monday against Italy at 38 years and 289 days.
Ronaldo, who currently plays for the Saudi club Al-Nassr, has seen his playing time on Portugal increase ever since manager Roberto Martinez was hired in January 2023.
Ronaldo remains the all-time leading scorer in Euros history with 14 goals and is also the all-time leading scorer in men’s international football with 130 goals.
“The most important thing about the journey I’ve been on is the enthusiasm I still have for being here,” Ronaldo continued. “It’s 20 years representing and playing with the national team, bringing joy to people, to the family, my children, that is what motivates me most. It’s football; those who fail are those who try, too. I will always do my best for this shirt, whether I fail or not.”