Cristiano Ronaldo Reduced to Tears After Slovenia Goalkeeper Denies Penalty
The unthinkable happened during Portugal's Round of 16 match against Slovenia at Euro 2024.
Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty kick that could have given his country a victory. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was reduced to tears after the missed opportunity.
The match ended regulation tied 0-0. In the first frame of extra time, Diogo Jota drew a foul on Vanja Drkusic in the box, earning a penalty for Portugal. Ronaldo stepped to the spot and blasted the ball toward the right side of the goal. Slovenia keeper Jan Oblak was up to the task. He not only guessed correctly, but parried the ball away, leading to a huge celebration from his teammates.
Here's another look at Oblak's brilliant stop.
Ronaldo took the miss hard, as he was seen in tears after failing to convert.
Obviously it's a devastating moment for Ronaldo. It would do no good reminding him that Oblak is one of the world's best goalkeepers and has been a stalwart in net at Atletico Madrid for years.
After 15 more minutes, the match headed to penalties and Ronaldo had his revenge on Oblak. He buried the ball in the bottom left corner despite the keeper guessing right.
Redemption.