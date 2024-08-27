Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals Thoughts on Retirement, Potential Future as Manager
Most soccer fans understand that Portugal and Al Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo is nearing the finish line—he will be 40 on Feb. 5, after all.
However, in an interview with Portugal's News Now, Ronaldo opened up more specifically about what his next phase will look like after one of soccer's most decorated careers.
“When I leave the national team, I won’t tell anyone in advance and it will be a very spontaneous decision on my part, but also a very well thought-out one," Ronaldo said via The Independent. "Right now what I want is to be able to help the national team in their upcoming matches."
The Portuguese play Croatia and Scotland in the UEFA Nations League in September.
Additionally, the Madeira native addressed whether he wanted to follow past soccer legends into management—and he is decidedly against the idea.
“At the moment, I’m not thinking about being a coach of the first team or any team,” he said. “It doesn’t even cross my mind, I’ve never thought about it. I don’t see my future going through that. I see myself doing other things outside of football, but only God knows what the future holds.”