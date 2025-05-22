Cristiano Ronaldo Told Shocking Biological Age
Cristiano Ronaldo may have celebrated his 40th birthday earlier this year, but the irrepressible five-time Ballon d’Or winner has the biological age of less than 29.
Ronaldo has long been famed for the care he pays to his physical health, which is the primary reason he has never had to endure a major injury during his career, so far 23 years and counting.
During Euro 2020, he infamously removed a bottle of Coca-Cola from the desk in front of him at a Portugal press conference, telling all those in the room and watching around the world to drink water instead. Awkwardly, Coca-Cola was sponsoring the tournament.
But that attitude all plays into Ronaldo having a biological age of 28.9 years. It has come about from Whoop, a company Ronaldo is signed up to endorse, measuring his physiological data. Remarkably, the difference between his chronological age and his biological age is more than 11 years.
Already 934 goals and more than 1,200 games into his career, Ronaldo’s natural response was: “This means I’ll be playing football for 10 more years.”
In that scenario, Ronaldo anticipates playing on until his 50th birthday.
Last November, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar was quoted as saying he could think about retiring in “one or two years”. But at the same time, he said his career depends much more on how he feels mentally, rather than an age number.
“The day I don’t feel motivated, I will retire,” Ronaldo explained.
Where Ronaldo will continue his career remains unclear. His contract with Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr expires at the end of June and no new agreement has yet been reached. Things haven’t seemed quite right since Al Nassr’s exit from the AFC Champions League at the quarter-final stage, having once again also fallen short in the domestic title race.