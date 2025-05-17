Crystal Palace 1–0 Man City: Player Ratings as Eagles Win First Ever FA Cup
Crystal Palace have won their first ever major trophy after beating Manchester City 1–0 in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium, also qualifying for the Europa League in the process.
The Eagles conjured up an astonishing defensive performance—including a penalty save from Dean Henderson—to secure the most memorable triumph in the club‘s history, with Eberechi Eze scoring the only goal as Palace condemned City to a devastating defeat at the end of a miserable campaign.
Having made Wembley their second home under Pep Guardiola, muscle memory swiftly kicked in for the Cityzens. The 2022–23 winners immediately strutted their stuff on familiar turf, completely dominating early proceedings as Erling Haaland and Joško Gvardiol both tested Henderson from close range.
But, out of absolutely nowhere, it was Palace who produced the opening goal of the game. City had enjoyed 84% possession by the 16th minute but were ripped open by a devastating breakaway as Daniel Muñoz burst down the right wing and picked out Eze, the Englishman producing a finish fitting of his extraordinary form.
A VAR check threatened to wipe away Palace smiles after Henderson handled outside the penalty area, but the goalkeeper was controversially cleared of denying a goalscoring opportunity. The 28-year-old was then presented the chance to turn hero as Tyrick Mitchell gifted City a penalty 10 minutes before the break and he rose to the occasion. Diving emphatically to his right, he matched Omar Marmoush's spot kick with a firm hand.
Jérémy Doku was next to bring a sprawling save out of the impenetrable Henderson on the cusp of half time, with Palace somehow entering the break with their one-goal cushion intact. They were starting to believe that this could finally be their day.
The red and blue half of Wembley were roaring once again just before the hour mark as Muñoz bundled home from close range, but the ball had struck the offside Ismaïla Sarr in the build-up and Palace's lead stayed at one.
The seven-time winners looked to capitalise but were greeted by an 11-man brick wall, with desperate lunges and last-gasp interventions all too regular in and around the Palace penalty area. With 10 minutes remaining, City had managed eight second-half shots but none were on target.
Substitute Claudio Echeverri, who was making his debut for City, did eventually force Henderson into action, but the Palace stopper produced another impressive save to preserve the lead. That proved the last chance of any note as the Eagles held on for the sweetest of victories and a European place next season.
Crystal Palace Player Ratings (3-4-2-1)
Player
Rating
GK: Dean Henderson
9.1/10
CB: Chris Richards
7.5/10
CB: Maxence Lacroix
7.2/10
CB: Marc Guéhi
6.7/10
RWB: Daniel Muñoz
7.3/10
CM: Adam Wharton
6.9/10
CM: Daichi Kamada
6.7/10
LWB: Tyrick Mitchell
6.9/10
RF: Ismaïla Sarr
6.9/10
ST: Jean-Philippe Mateta
6.4/10
LF: Eberechi Eze
8.1/10
SUB: Jefferson Lerma (61' for Guéhi)
6.4/10
SUB: Eddie Nketiah (78' for Mateta)
6.0/10
SUB: Will Hughes (87' for Wharton)
N/A
Subs not used: Matt Turner (GK), Nathaniel Clyne, Ben Chilwell, Joel Ward, Justin Devenny, Will Hughes, Romain Esse.
Man City Player Ratings (4-2-3-1)
Player
Rating
GK: Stefan Ortega
6.3/10
RB: Manuel Akanji
7.1/10
CB: Rúben Dias
7.6/10
CB: Joško Gvardiol
8.0/10
LB: Nico O'Reilly
6.9/10
DM: Kevin De Bruyne
7.7/10
DM: Bernardo Silva
7.3/10
RW: Savinho
7.1/10
AM: Omar Marmoush
5.4/10
LW: Jérémy Doku
7.6/10
ST: Erling Haaland
6.1/10
SUB: Phil Foden (76' for Savinho)
6.3/10
SUB: Claudio Echeverri (76' for Marmoush)
6.2/10
SUB: İlkay Gündoğan (88' for Silva)
N/A
Subs not used: Ederson (GK), Abdukodir Khusanov, Matheus Nunes, Vitor Reis, Nico González, Jack Grealish.