Crystal Palace Beat Man City in 2024–25 FA Cup Final
Crystal Palace have won the 2024–25 FA Cup after a dramatic 1–0 victory over Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday.
The Eagles were huge underdogs coming into the game and initially showed City plenty of respect, handing Pep Guardiola‘s side lots of possession in the opening stages and looking to punish it on the counter.
Palace did exactly that 16 minutes in as the lively Daniel Muñoz came flying down the right wing and sent a cross in towards Eberechi Eze, who made no mistake as he swept home beyond Stefan Ortega to put his side ahead.
The drama was only getting started as, less than 10 minutes later, City were calling for a red card for Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who clearly handled the ball outside the box in a desperate attempt to stop Erling Haaland.
VAR checked the incident and, controversially, decided the angle of Haaland‘s run meant it was not an obvious goalscoring opportunity. No punishment was handed out—a decision which would be amplified when Henderson was faced with a penalty from Omar Marmoush shortly after.
Henderson produced a strong save down to his right to deny the January arrival, leaving everyone associated with City furious that the Palace stopper was even on the pitch in the first place.
Palace were forced to ride their luck at times and thought they had snatched a second goal early in the second half. Muñoz tapped home from close range but the chance was only presented to him after an earlier shot had ricocheted off the offside Ismaïla Sarr. VAR did not need long to chalk the goal off.
Tensions flared on the sidelines as City began to grow frustrated. The debuting Claudio Echeverri was next to miss the chance to drag his side level as the towering Chris Richards continued to repel all danger sent his way.
Ten minutes of stoppage time saw Palace defend for their lives on the edge of their penalty area. Kevin De Bruyne‘s volleyed effort bounced wide and the Eagles also survived a handball scare, but they held firm to seal perhaps the biggest victory in club history.
For Palace, it is a first piece of major silverware in club history, but the victory also brings the reward of Europa League football next season for Oliver Glasner‘s side.
On the other side, defeat means City succumb to their first season without a trophy since Guardiola‘s first at the club in 2016–17.