Cucho Hernandez Close to Shock La Liga Transfer, per Report

Columbus Crew's Cucho Hernandez is reportedly close to a move to La Liga.

Max Mallow

Oct 29, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Crew forward Cucho Hernandez (9) kicks the ball in the second half against the New York Red Bulls in a 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One match at Lower.com Field.
Oct 29, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Crew forward Cucho Hernandez (9) kicks the ball in the second half against the New York Red Bulls in a 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One match at Lower.com Field. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Columbus Crew's talisman, Cucho Hernandez, is nearing a transfer to Real Betis in La Liga sending shockwaves through Major League Soccer.

First reported by Pipe Sierra and later by GiveMeSport, the Colombian forward had 30 goal contributions (19 goals, 11 assists) last year in MLS. He played a pivotal part in delivering the Leagues Cup trophy. He was named the best player of the competition. Columbus also finished as runner-ups in the Concacaf Champions Cup losing the final to Liga MX's Pachuca.

Hernandez finished second in MLS Most Valuable Player voting last season to Lionel Messi. He won the 2023 MLS Cup and was named MVP of the final as well. Hernandez would come in alongside Antony who joined the club on loan in the January Transfer Window.

2025 Columbus Crew Roster Moves

Player Signings

  • GK - Evan Bush (Re-signed)
  • M - Lassi Lappalainen (Free agent signing)
  • GK - Stanislav Lapkes (Academy product)

Player Departures

  • D - Keegan Hughes (Contract option declined)
  • D - Yaw Yeboah (Contract option declined)
  • M - Alexandru Matan (Out of contract)

More information to come

