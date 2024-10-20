D.C. United's Christian Benteke Wins 2024 MLS Golden Boot
D.C. United striker Christian Benteke claimed the 2024 MLS Golden Boot after an impressive season in front of goal for the Eastern Conference team.
The 33-year-old scored 23 goals in 30 games for the Black and Red to take home this year's top goalscorer award. Benteke managed four goals in his last five matches of the regular season to win the award. It was Benteke's largest goal tally in over a decade since his 23 goals in the 2012–13 season for Aston Villa.
However, D.C. missed out on the postseason as the team fell 3–0 to Charlotte FC at home on Decision Day. Benteke wasn't able to get on the scoresheet on the final day of the regular season but it doesn't take away from his incredible campaign that gave the Black and Red a shot at making the postseason.
Inter Miami duo Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez both managed 20 goals during the regular season to propel Inter Miami to Supporters' Shield glory and 74 total points, the most-ever in an MLS season.
Former Gremio striker Suárez bagged a first-half brace to bring Miami level at 2–2 after the team found itself in a hole after a poor start. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi managed a second-half hat trick after coming off the bench to play his part in Miami's 6–2 win against New England Revolution. While Suárez scored 20 goals in 27 appearances, Messi reached 20 goals in 19 matches en route to becoming Miami's all-time leading goalscorer.
Miami will look to lean on their talented attacking duo throughout MLS Cup Playoffs as the team is in search of its third trophy in club history.
2023 Golden Boot winner Denis Bouanga came close to repeating as the league's top goalscorer. The Gabon international managed 20 goals in 32 appearances—the same amount that won him the Golden Boot last season—as LAFC aim to return to MLS Cup glory this December with Bouanga spearheading the charge.
Fresh off an MLS-Cup winning season with Columbus Crew, Cucho Hernández scored 19 goals in 27 appearances to finish fifth in the Golden Boot race. The former Watford FC figure has cemented himself as the league's most complete striker, hoping to guide the Crew to back-to-back MLS Cups.
2024 MLS Golden Boot Standings After Decision Day
Rank
Player
Goals Scored
1.
Christian Benteke (D.C. United)
23
2.
Denis Bouanga (LAFC)
20
3.
Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)
20
4.
Luis Suárez (Inter Miami)
20
5.
Cucho Hernández (Columbus Crew)
19
6.
Cristian Arango (Real Salt Lake)
17
7.
Dániel Gazdag (Philadelphia Union)
17
8.
Alonso Martínez (NYCFC)
16
9.
Petar Musa (FC Dallas)
16
10.
Gabriel Pec (LA Galaxy)
16